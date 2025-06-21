Trey Hendrickson contract saga draws locker room insights from $64,092,000 Bengals star

Trey Hendrickson's contract saga is well-known in NFL circles. The Cincinnati Bengals defensive star missed mandatory minicamp and was fined over $104,000, as he is seeking a long-term contract extension. Recently, his teammate, Orlando Brown Jr., gave his take on the situation and revealed some locker room insight.

Brown, who signed a $64,092,000 contract in 2023, appeared on the recent edition of ESPN's "NFL Live." He said that Cincinnati's locker room is close and they are in constant contact with each other. The offensive tackle added that he hopes the deals would be done soon.

“I think we got a very close locker room, first and foremost," Brown said on Friday.

"Guys have talked to Trey, guys have talked to Shemar (Stewart), even with Jamar (Chase) and Tee (Higgins). When they were going through what they were going through, we spoke to them. I mean, ultimately, man, it's the NFL; it's a business. It's part of it; these type of things happen. But I would imagine these deals get done, hopefully sooner rather than later."

Three-time Super Bowl winner blames the Bengals for mishandling the Trey Hendrickson and Shermar Stewart contract situation

Just like Trey Hendrickson, another Bengals defensive player, Shemar Stewart, is also seeking an extension. However, the team's failure to give the them a new contract has frustrated a lot of fans and experts. Former NFL star and three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth blamed the Bengals' front office for this mishap.

"My loser of the week is the Bengals' front office," Schlereth said on June 13, via the "Breakfast Ball" podcast.

"My two-time loser of the week, ladies and gentlemen, the Cincinnati Bengals front office. I'm sure the last week it was because of Trey Hendrickson, right? Yeah. And this week it's because of Shamar Stewart. Two guys. OK. Two losers in the week, back to back weeks."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hendrickson and Stewart and if or when they'll sign a new deal with the Bengals.

