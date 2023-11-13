Trey Hendrickson injury update: Latest on Bengals DE

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is one of the NFL's best sack artists in the 2023 NFL season. The FAU alum has amassed 8.5 sacks in nine games, comfortably the most on his team.

However, in the closing minutes of the Bengals' Week 10 loss against the Houston Texans, Hendrickson suffered a freak injury. In this article, we give you an injury update as well as his potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Trey Hendrickson Injury Update

According to Ian Rapoport, Trey Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee when Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown fell on him. Following the injury, the veteran pass rusher is set to undergo an MRI, with his team hoping for a short-term absence.

The Texans ended the Cincinnati Bengals' four-game winning streak, losing the Week 10 matchup by a single point. The Bengals were outdone by the brilliance of C. J. Stroud and the rest of the Houston offense on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Trey Hendrickson?

Hendrickson got injured in the most unusual way possible. The Bengals' star pass rusher got hurt in one of the last plays of the game. Hendrickson went down and needed the help of medics and trainers to leave the gridiron after getting rolled on late.

The Cincinnati Bengals could have done without injury to a key part of their defense. That's because they have a short week and head to Baltimore to face the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

When will Trey Hendrickson return?

It's unclear when Trey Hendrickson will return to the gridiron. The sack master got injured less than 24 hours ago, and the results of his MRI are not yet in.

However, the Bengals will hope that the injury isn't too serious, as Hendrickson is by far the best defensive end of the franchise. Whatever the diagnosis is, it's unlikely that Hendrickson would be fit enough for the TNF game against the Ravens.

The Week 11 game looks too close, and the Ravens' medical team would prefer that he heal sufficiently to avoid aggravating the injury.

The former New Orleans Saints star is a two-time Pro Bowler and a key reason why the Bengals recovered after a shaky start to the season. Unfortunately, he got hurt in a freak injury, but the team will hope that he returns in time for another deep postseason run.