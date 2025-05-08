Trey Hendrickson has "no interest" of playing for Bengals on $16,000,000 contract: Report

Trey Hendrickson was given the approval by the Cincinnati Bengals to look for a trade partner earlier this offseason. He is still away as the team begins its OTAs, as he is unhappy with his contract and unlikely to be available for the foreseeable future.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided a brief status report on Hendrickson's contract saga this week, hinting that the two sides are still far from coming to an understanding.
"There's no update with defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract situation, which is at a stalemate," Fowler wrote on Wednesday. "My read on the situation is that Hendrickson is convinced enough to stay away from the team, having no interest in playing on his scheduled $16 million salary in 2025. Right now, this is a waiting game."
Given how it's been dead silent from Hendrickson and the Bengals in the past weeks, it wasn't a surprise that the star pass rusher didn't participate in this week's voluntary team session. It's also unlikely that Hendrickson will join the team for training camp or the preseason unless a new contract is negotiated before then.
As he prepares to begin his ninth pro season, Cincinnati may not be close to offering the kind of money Hendrickson believes is enough, even though there are reports that the team is interested in reaching an agreement as soon as possible.
Hendrickson is expected to earn $15.8 million in the last year of his contract.
A look at Trey Hendrickson's potential landing spots if he gets traded by the Bengals
The Indianapolis Colts are a possible trade partner that has been frequently mentioned if Trey Hendrickson is traded by Cincinnati. He'll potentially reunite with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
The Colts will benefit from having veteran help in their pass rush department after a season where they got woeful returns from players at the position. Additionally, Hendrickson would be an experienced replacement after losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency.
Any team that trades for Hendrickson will need to sign him to a huge contract that is likely worth more than $30 million a year. Indianapolis can offer that amount since it has a favorable financial outlook for the upcoming years.
Other teams that could likely trade for Hendrickson are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LA Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.
