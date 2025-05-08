Trey Hendrickson has "no interest" of playing for Bengals on $16,000,000 contract: Report

Trey Hendrickson was given the approval by the Cincinnati Bengals to look for a trade partner earlier this offseason. He is still away as the team begins its OTAs, as he is unhappy with his contract and unlikely to be available for the foreseeable future.

Ad

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided a brief status report on Hendrickson's contract saga this week, hinting that the two sides are still far from coming to an understanding.

"There's no update with defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract situation, which is at a stalemate," Fowler wrote on Wednesday. "My read on the situation is that Hendrickson is convinced enough to stay away from the team, having no interest in playing on his scheduled $16 million salary in 2025. Right now, this is a waiting game."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given how it's been dead silent from Hendrickson and the Bengals in the past weeks, it wasn't a surprise that the star pass rusher didn't participate in this week's voluntary team session. It's also unlikely that Hendrickson will join the team for training camp or the preseason unless a new contract is negotiated before then.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As he prepares to begin his ninth pro season, Cincinnati may not be close to offering the kind of money Hendrickson believes is enough, even though there are reports that the team is interested in reaching an agreement as soon as possible.

Ad

Hendrickson is expected to earn $15.8 million in the last year of his contract.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at Trey Hendrickson's potential landing spots if he gets traded by the Bengals

The Indianapolis Colts are a possible trade partner that has been frequently mentioned if Trey Hendrickson is traded by Cincinnati. He'll potentially reunite with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Colts will benefit from having veteran help in their pass rush department after a season where they got woeful returns from players at the position. Additionally, Hendrickson would be an experienced replacement after losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency.

Any team that trades for Hendrickson will need to sign him to a huge contract that is likely worth more than $30 million a year. Indianapolis can offer that amount since it has a favorable financial outlook for the upcoming years.

Other teams that could likely trade for Hendrickson are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LA Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.