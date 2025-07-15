Trey Hendrickson posts cryptic message amid contract standoff with Bengals

Trey Hendrickson has been the talk of the town for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. The defensive end is reportedly unhappy about his contract situation with the franchise heading into the 2025 season, and recently posted a cryptic message via an Instagram video on Monday.

"1 Corinthians‬ ‭16‬:‭13‬," Hendrickson wrote in the caption of his IG post.

The video showed some of Hendrickson's best moments from his four years with the Bengals. However, it's unclear to whom the post was directed, and whether that will prompt the Bengals to offer a contract that the DE is looking for.

Hendrickson, 30, is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals. He is reportedly scheduled to make $16 million in base salary for the 2025 season.

In April, Hendrickson publicly called out the Bengals' front office regarding their communication with him over a new deal. The DE was also absent from Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp in June.

Toward the end of June, there were reports claiming that the Bengals had reopened contract talks with Hendrickson. However, there has been no major update ever since, until the player's recent Instagram post.

It remains to be seen whether Hendrickson will take part in the Bengals' offseason training camp, which begins on July 23.

NFL insider deems Trey Hendrickson's situation 'unpredictable' with the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote about Trey Hendrickson's contract situation with the Bengals.

"The Trey Hendrickson situation remains, I’d say, unpredictable," Breer wrote in his column for SI. "This is the third consecutive offseason that Cincinnati’s been here with a player who’s posted 35 sacks over the past two years. He will turn 31 in December. He got a one-year Band-Aid of an extension in 2023 to make up for the COVID-19 discount the Bengals got on him in ’21, and no adjustment last year. So it seems pretty unlikely he’s going to be cutting the team any breaks."

The Bengals signed Hendrickson to a reported four-year, $60 million contract in 2021. He earned a one-year extension with the franchise in 2023.

Since arriving in Cincinnati, Hendrickson has earned four Pro Bowl honors. He also helped Cincinnati reach the Super Bowl in 2022, where his team lost to the LA Rams.

Last season, Hendrickson recorded 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks (league high), six passes defended and two forced fumbles. The Bengals finished with a 9-8 record, failing to make the playoffs.

