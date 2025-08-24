Trey Hendrickson posts cryptic note as Bengals prepare for final squad ahead of roster cut deadline

It is a crucial time for NFL fans. With the 2025 season starting soon, teams are announcing their final squads ahead of the roster cut deadline. Amid this, Cincinatti Bengals star Trey Hendrickson made a cryptic post on social media.Hendrickson and the Bengals are involved in a contract holdout. The defensive end is entering the final years of his contract with the franchise and needs a reliable deal to continue his stay in Cincinnati. However, the team has yet to offer him a substantial deal.Hendrickson shared an interesting Instagram post on Saturday. He uploaded a couple of images of himself from Paycor Stadium, and wrote &quot;Proverbs‬ ‭21:31‬.&quot; Hendrickson referred to the Biblical proverb &quot;The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but the victory belongs to the Lord.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe likely considered himself a horse who'll work hard to prepare for the battles on the field, but ultimately, his faith will be in God's hands. By faith, the DE may have referred to his future with the Bengals.Former NFL quarterback slams the Bengals for Trey Hendrickson's contact situationTrey Hendrickson is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, and was the league's sack leader last seaason. Many fans and experts believe he deserves respect for his efforts on the field, including three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth.&quot;My loser of the week is the Bengals' front office,&quot; Schlereth said in June, via the &quot;Breakfast Bowl&quot; podcast.&quot;My two-time loser of the week, ladies and gentlemen, the Cincinnati Bengals front office. I'm sure the last week it was because of Trey Hendrickson, right? Yeah. And this week it's because of Shamar Stewart. Two guys. OK. Two losers in the week, back-to-back weeks.&quot;It remains to be seen if Hendrickson will be included in the Bengals' 2025 final roster ahead of the cut deadline.