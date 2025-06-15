Trey Hendrickson’s contract standoff loses steam as Bengals reportedly resume extension talks with All-Pro DE: NFL Insider

Trey Hendrickson has garnered a lot of attention this offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end publicly called out the franchise in May and said that he won't play in the 2025 season on his current deal. It has created a standoff between the two parties.

Ad

However, the Bengals already resumed extension talks with Hendrickson, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

He had a stellar 2024 season and was named to the All-Pro team after leading the league in sacks (17.5). Hendrickson reportedly remains steadfast in his desire for a long-term contract extension in Cincinnati.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bengals signed him to a four-year $60 million contract in 2021. In 2022, Hendrickson was rewarded with a one-year extension.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He is set to enter the final year of his contract in the 2025 campaign. The defensive end is in line to make around $15.8 million in base salary next season.

Ad

Trending

However, Hendrickson is looking for a contract extension that would rank him among the highest-paid defensive ends in the league.

Trey Hendrickson did not participate in Bengals mandatory minicamp amid breakdown in talks around contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Trey Hendrickson did not participate in any of the Cincinnati Bengals' offseason workouts. He also did not join last week's mandatory minicamp since he is holding out for a contract extension.

Ad

In May, reports claimed that the Bengals offered Hendrickson a deal worth $28 million per year. However, there was no official confirmation if he turned it down.

Hendrickson has been one of the best defensive players in the league since he signed with Cincinnati. He earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past four seasons.

However, the Bengals need to be careful with their offer to Hendrickson after resuming talks with him. Cincinnati already signed wideout duo Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to blockbuster extensions this offseason and needs to remain within the NFL's salary cap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.