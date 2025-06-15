Trey Hendrickson seeking multi-year deal along the tunes of $106,500,000 Raiders star as Bengals contract stalemate continues: Insider

Trey Hendrickson was absent from the Cincinnati Bengals' minicamp this week as he continues to hold out in the hopes of receiving a mega contract extension. Now, new information regarding his demands has emerged.

According to Tom Pelissero, the reigning sacks leader is not looking to surpass divisional rival Myles Garrett as the NFL's highest-paid defender. Rather, he has a more modest goal - somewhere closer to the $106.5 million that Maxx Crosby received from the Las Vegas Raiders during the initial free-agency wave.

The NFL Network insider told Rich Eisen on Friday (from 01:08 in the video below):

"We've seen pass rushers play very well, defensive linemen play very well into their mid-30s, and he's not trying to break the bank. He's not trying to get above Myles Garrett, which was four years, $160 million. Per my understanding, he's not trying to get above that. He's trying to get a fair deal that's in line with Maxx Crosby's."

An anonymous personnel executive within the league told Heavy's Matt Lombardo that should the Bengals fail to extend Hendrickson, they should expect a robust trade market for him.

A scout gave three possible fits:

“The Chargers could be a great fit, and the Rams and Cardinals would both be really good fits, too. It could come down to money if the Chargers or Rams are willing to meet Trey’s number.”

Bengals center Ted Karras gives thoughts on Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart holdouts

Trey Hendrickson's holdout is the lesser of the Bengals' problems. Rookie Shemar Stewart is also holding out over the language of his rookie deal, which allows the organization to void future guarantees in what is said to be a new precedent for the franchise.

Center Ted Karras is among those lamenting how things have played out so far. During OTAs, he said that it was "not the best-case scenario" and hoped for a resolution sooner than later:

"I don’t think that there’s any harboring resentment in this locker room to them, and I really hope that both camps can figure this out because we have a really good team. We’ve had a super productive spring, and you just don’t want this to carry over into summer."

Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr LINK #Bengals center Ted Karras with some good perspective on the Shemar Stewart situation. Points out he wears "about five different hats," as an NFLPA exec, team captain, 10-year vet, etc. "It’s not the best-case scenario of how the spring could have gone for our first-round pick. But there is pretty serious business aspect to our profession. He has taken counsel from his camp. The main thing I want to say is I don’t think – to either of our defensive ends – there is any harboring of resentment in our locker room. I really hope both camps can figure this out because we have a really good team. We’ve had a super-productive spring. You just don’t want this to carry over into summer." And more from Karras on the perspective from inside the locker room: "I don’t think it’s been a distraction. I think it has more been a distraction for the fans, mostly. I know Twitter is hot right now and Cincy Twitter doesn’t mess around ... I think how it has played out has been probably unfortunate for both sides."

The team's summer/preseason camp will kick off on July 23.

