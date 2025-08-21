Trey Hendrickson trade rumors: AFC West contenders emerge top target for All-Pro DE amid contract standoff with Bengals

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been in an ongoing contractual dispute with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason regarding a new long-term deal. Despite being one of the best players in the NFL for the past five seasons, Cincinnati appears unwilling to give Hendrickson both a new contract and a big pay raise.

Ad

Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract with Cincinnati and is set to earn a cap hit of $18,666,668 in 2025. With various top defensive players signing new major deals this offseason, such as Myles Garrett in Cleveland and T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh, it makes sense why Hendrickson has held firm on his stance and belief that he should be earning more money in 2025.

With the situation still unclear only a few weeks away from the start of the new season, there has been a growing belief that the Bengals could be looking to trade Hendrickson to another team. One team being heavily rumored and confirmed by NFL analyst Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated are the AFC West's Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an exclusive article on August 20, Carpenter provided a quote by an unnamed NFL executive, one who highlighted how the Raiders could be a strong fit for Hendrickson. The article in full can be found using the following link.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I have no doubt the Raiders are the frontrunners. Tom Brady and Mark Davis want to win now, and John (Spytek) has no fear when it comes to making bold moves. The kid (Hendrickson is 30), that move is the mentality of Pete Carroll; he's not afraid of anything that could improve the team." the executive said to Carpenter.

Ad

What is Trey Hendrickson's market value?

Hendrickson has been one of the most effective and elite defensive players in the league over the past few seasons. Hendrickson has back to back years with 17.5 sacks and even led the NFL in the important category last season.

Although Hendrickson is likely closer to the end of his career than the start, he is still one of the best players in the league and deserves to be paid as such. With the non-QB contract market increasing exponentially this offseason, it does not seem out of the realm of possibility that Hendrickson could reset the market again and become the highest paid non-QB in the league when he signs his new deal.

At this point, it appears as though Hendrickson will likely sign a contract between $35 and $40 million per season from either the Bengals or whichever team trades for his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.