  • Trey Hendrickson trade rumors: Kay Adams floats $8,300,000,000 NFC franchise as landing spot for star DE

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 13, 2025 16:54 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Kay Adams suggests that Trey Hendrickson could be on the move from Cincinnati to a Super Bowl contender.

The host of "Up & Adams" took to X today and hinted at the possibility of Hendrickson being dealt to the defending Super Bowl-winning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. An NFC franchise worth $8.3 billion according to Forbes.

Hendrickson and the Bengals have been at odds about a contract extension for some time now. He was granted permission to seek a trade partner this past March; however, he was unable to find one. After initial hold-in attempts, Hendrickson and the Bengals agreed to a restructuring of his contract, which increased his salary by $14 million.

The star defensive end led the NFL in sacks last season, racking up 17.5 en route to earning an Associated Press All-Pro Team selection. Hendrickson has been a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing Bengals team this year. After the loss of quarterback Joe Burrow to injury, Cincinnati has found itself with a record of 2-4.

After trading for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco last week, the Bengals suffered a defeat to the Green Bay Packers yesterday with a final score of 27-18. The game also saw Hendrickson go down with an injury, adding to the laundry list of unfortunate road bumps that have gotten in the franchise's way.

Trey Hendrickson goes down with an injury against Green Bay Packers

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Minutes before halftime of the Bengals' game with the Packers, Hendrickson went into the locker room with a member of the team's training staff. He was initially listed as questionable to return before being officially listed as out late in the third quarter of the game with a back injury.

It remains to be seen how significant the injury is, and how long Hendrickson will be sidelined as a result. Before going down, Hendrickson was leading the Bengals with four sacks on the defensive line this season. He has also recorded 10 solo tackles and one forced fumble this year.

Now having lost their leaders on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the Bengals have even more adversity to overcome in 2025. The team has already had issues being competitive without Burrow on offense. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact the potential loss of Hendrickson has on the team defensively moving forward.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
