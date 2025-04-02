Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is looking for a fix to his pay issues this offseason.

Ad

After another standout season, including recording 17.5 sacks for a second-straight year while leading the league in that category and making his first All-Pro, Hendrickson requested a trade this offseason.

The Bengals permitted Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade, but recently, they notified that they closed the door on a trade on the defensive end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As he waits for an extension, Hendrickson discussed his situation on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and expressed his frustration with negotiating a long-term deal.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I've been talking about long term contract, guaranteed money, things like that, you know. And it was discussed with me in a meeting, which I'm very fortunate to have had, with my agent, that we would get something done this year," Hendrickson said. "So that being said, last year, go out and play, play to the level you have, we'll get it done. That was communicated with me so that basically, you know, this year is going to get worked on."

Ad

"They also reiterated that at the combine, so that just kind of clears the air on that and moving forward, the happiness of my camp. You know, they're more than welcome to call me. I've had my cell phone, same cell phone number since high school. Open line of communication is always open with me and my agent. So if they have anything they'd like to discuss, we've been nothing but willing to listen."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trey Hendrickson is set to make just $21 million this season

Trey Hendrickson during an NFL game for the Cincinnati Bengals. (Credits: Getty)

Trey Hendrickson joined the Cincinnati Bengals on a four-year $60 million contract extension in 2021 on free agency. Ahead of the 2023 season, he put to pen a one-year extension to tie him until 2025 with $21 million per season guaranteed.

Ad

Hendrickson ranks 10th among edge rusher salaries in average cap per OverTheCap.com. The league's highest-paid edge rusher, Myles Garrett, is set to make nearly double the defensive end's salary, as he will make $40 million this season.

It's a no-brainer for Trey Hendrickson to be frustrated and seek a new contract extension after recording 35 sacks over the last two seasons.

How much do you think Hendrickson will make in his next deal?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.