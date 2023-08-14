Trey Lance net worth: How much is 49ers QB worth in 2023?

Expected to replace Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers chose Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the young quarterback has struggled early in his NFL career but could take off in 2023.

For Lance, who started the Niners' first exhibition game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 13, the preseason might be crucial in securing a starting position for the 2023 regular season.

It shouldn't be surprising that Lance's fans are curious about the players' net worth in 2023 given that he's a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

Trey Lance's net worth in 2023 is between $10-12 million, according to data gathered online. His income is primarily derived from his football deal with the 49ers.

The 23-year-old has made a sizable sum of financial resources through brand sponsorships apart from his NFL salary. According to web sources, he has backed companies like Panini, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Old Spice, Cantu Beauty, Sleep Number, Bose and No House Advantage.

Following his selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance agreed a four-year rookie deal for $34,105,275, according to Spotrac. The agreement contained a $22,163,836 signing bonus. He has made $25,034,076 in his brief NFL career.

Trey Lance struggled in 49ers' first preseason game in 2023

The San Francisco 49ers will try to contend for the Super Bowl when the new season begins in a few weeks after last season's amazing run came to an end in the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers gave Lance the go-ahead to start on Aug. 14 against the Raiders, the team's first preseason game. However, he was sacked four times as a result of his inability to avoid the Raiders' defensive rush.

There's no disputing that the clouds are parting and ongoing concerns about Lance are being brought to the fore for fans who witnessed Lance's showing in the crushing 34-7 preseason defeat to Las Vegas.

Even though it's widely thought that Brock Purdy would start the regular season as the QB1, the competition between Lance and Sam Darnold for the 49ers' second quarterback is still very much alive.