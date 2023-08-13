Trey Lance was supposed to be the future of the San Francisco 49ers. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the third overall pick and was supposed to be the franchise quarterback for the future.

However, things have worked out differently in reality. After backing up Jimmy Garoppolo in his first season, he became the starter last year. But an injury meant that he missed the rest of the year and the veteran came back to relive him. Unluckily, he too was injured midway through the season and Brock Purdy came in his place and let the San Francisco 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship.

Based on that, he is currently expected to be the second choice quarterback behind Brock Purdy when the regular season begins. His only hope of getting back his place would have been through stellar performances in the preseason that show that he might be a better bet.

However, as the 49ers took on the Las Vegas Raiders, he was anything but excellent. In the three drives he led at the beginning of the game, he went 2-of-4 for nine yards. That is mitigated by the fact that the offensive line was not holding up and he took three sacks, that easily could have been four. But such excuses are not expected to hold much water with the coaching staff and the fans.

And so it transpired as NFL fans conveyed their disappointment in his performance with some going so far as to say that he was a bust. Here is a selection of some of the responses on social media.

Screenshots from social media

Is Brock Purdy a bigger worry for the 49ers than Trey Lance?

The San Francisco 49ers had horrid luck with quarterback injuries last season. Despite a talented roster, they ended up using three different quarterbacks in the regular season. Despite that, they made it to the NFC Championships against the Philadelphia Eagles, before Brock Purdy suffered an UCL injury.

As uneven as Trey Lance has been against the Las Vegas Raiders, Brock Purdy is expected to be the starter now as they have traded Jimmy Garoppolo to today's opponents. But in a mixed scrimmage with them, Purdy threw three interceptions in 39 plays, which suggested his rhythm is not back yet. It is a cause for worry for the San Francisco 49ers that despite having a roster that could win the Super Bowl, their quarterback situation could again let them down this season.