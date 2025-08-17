"Treyton Welch is a superhuman": NFL fans react as Saints TE hauls in insane 28-yard grab from Tyler Shough vs. Jaguars

New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch made an impressive catch during the team's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. It came from a 28-yard pass from Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.Fans reacted to the play on X. Many were impressed with what they saw from Welch.&quot;Insanely talented. What a snag,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Bro climbed the ladder like he had sticky gloves built in 😳 Saints mighta found a cheat code, who else impressed?&quot;another fan said.&quot;Absolute highlight reel stuff🔥 That catch deserves a slow-mo replay,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;That grab was cleaner than my weekly grocery list,&quot; a fan commented.Others praised Welch and said that they see a bright future for him.&quot;Keep an eye on this kid this season,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;He is a superhuman,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Welch is a keeper...&quot; one fan wrote.Some commended Shough.&quot;Shough is QB1. Rattler could never.&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Man that was great throwing,&quot; another fan commented.However there were fans who highlighted that the drive didn't end with points for New Orleans.&quot;Regular season that's a pick we need Shough to play so that we don't win any games. Shough Sucks!!!&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Great Throw n Catch but WE DIDN'T SCORE!!!&quot; another fan said.Could this performance help Treyton Welch make the Saints roster?Treyton Welch is entering his second NFL season, but his first with the New Orleans Saints. He was picked up by the team in the offseason and is on the practice/reserve squad. The preseason may be the only time fans would see Welch play. However, if he makes catches like this more often, there is a chance he could make the final roster.Heading into the season, the Saints' TE1 is set to be Juwan Johnson. Last season, he recorded 548 yards and scored three touchdowns as one of Spencer Rattler's weapons. However, while Tyler Shough may take Rattler's job, Welch is unlikely to pose a challenge to Johnson.Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are both injured and still recovering. Welch's performance on Sunday could lead to Saints coach Kellen Moore potentially using him as a second, third or fourth string tight end.