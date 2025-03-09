“Triple Crown season loading” - NFL fans react to Xavier Worthy’s “new beginnings” with new hairstyle

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has started a wave of responses on X following the unveiling of his new haircut. The rookie shared a photo on Sunday sporting a clean-shaved appearance, captioning it with "New beginnings." It was different from the braids he had in his NFL rookie season and throughout his time at Texas.

Worthy's post came just one day after his release from a Williamson County jail in Texas. AP News reported on Saturday that charges were dismissed when a district attorney refused to prosecute a case that had allegations of domestic violence. Worthy's lawyers said that he was innocent of the accusations, asserting they were "baseless allegations" on the part of a woman who had been told to leave his residence.

The WR just completed a strong first season, with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six scores. He also contributed 104 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to the AFC-champion Chiefs, who went 17-3 before falling to Philadelphia 40-22 in the Super Bowl.

Some enthusiasts saw Worthy's fresh look as a sign of rejuvenation and championship possibility.

"Triple Crown season loading," one fan tweeted.

"He's a new man. Gotta respect it. Never seen anyone with a shaved head do something stupid before," another fan commented.

"yea he did it," one fan said.

Others had a skeptical tone regarding Worthy's makeover.

"Shaved? He has hair in the pic. Also, his barber should be choked for that crooked line," a fan wrote.

"Bro got falsely accused of a crime. Hope he comes back with a vengeance next year," one fan said.

Xavier Worthy's Super Bowl standout performance sets the stage for sophomore season

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs losing in the Super Bowl, Xavier Worthy played a breakout game. He completed eight of his passes for 157 yards and two TDs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His presence was valuable to Kansas City following the loss of fellow WR Rashee Rice to an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season. Rice only played four games, catching 24 passes for 288 yards and two TDs.

Worthy's new appearance could be his preparation for his sophomore season, where he will seek to propel the Chiefs to their fourth straight Super Bowl.

