  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Trouble in paradise”: NFL fans react as Trey Hendrickson leaves Ohio for Florida amid Bengals contract standoff

“Trouble in paradise”: NFL fans react as Trey Hendrickson leaves Ohio for Florida amid Bengals contract standoff

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 22, 2025 14:33 GMT
NFL Pro Bowl Player Portraits - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Trey Hendrickson leaves Ohio for Florida amid Bengals contract standoff - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals' veterans are scheduled to report to the team's facilities for training camp on Tuesday. However, it seems unlikely that Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson will be present.

Ad

Hendrickson's contract extension dispute with the Bengals has continued into training camp. The 2024 NFL sack leader has openly said that he will not play on his $16 million contract this season and will not participate in any off-season training until the situation is settled.

Hendrickson isn't even in town today while his teammates head to camp today. He tagged Florida as the location of a sunrise photo he shared on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, suggesting he's not in Ohio.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The media swiftly interpreted the meaning of the picture posted by Hendrickson, and NFL fans have also reacted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"If he drove from Cincy to Florida he had too much time to think 😭😭😭," one fan said.
"He deserves better than the Bengals," another fan said.
"Spending $115 million on a WR2 who had some bad drops last season instead of paying the league leader in sacks when your defense sucks is definitely a choice," another fan said.
Ad
"Left Ohio to go to Florida yeah he never coming back😭😭😭," another fan commented.
"Hendrickson was 1st in sacks, 1st in pressures, and 2nd in QB hits last season. Bengals need to pay him what he's worth... or trade him to a team that will," one fan said.
"Uh oh, trouble in paradise? Gotta get that bag, Trey!" one fan added.
Ad
Ad

Mike Brown confident Bengals will reach agreement with Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson recorded 17.5 sacks for the second straight season in 2024. He has been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls and has recorded at least 13.5 sacks in four of the last five years. He is among the league's top defensive players and wants to be compensated accordingly.

During the Bengals' media luncheon on Monday, owner Mike Brown pointed that the team isn't interested in trading Hendrickson and that an agreement would be reached. However, the fact that the defensive star is not even in Ohio the same day he's supposed to report to training camp tells another story.

Ad

ESPN's Adam Schefter claimed Tuesday morning that guaranteed money is the main obstacle to a new agreement. The player reportedly wants a deal more comparable to what other elite pass rushers, such as Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, received this offseason, but the Bengals are only ready to give him one year of guaranteed money.

There is still over a month until competitive football starts, so maybe the team will be able to resolve the situation before then. It will be interesting to see if the Bengals and their star pass rusher can agree before the start of the regular season in September.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications