Patrick Mahomes had an unforgettable start to his NFL career. Since taking over the reins from Alex Smith in 2018, the Kansa City Chiefs quarterback has led the team to six consecutive AFC Championship Games. He has also won two Super Bowls in three visits.

With Mahomes chasing his third Lombardi Trophy in five years, the debate about the greatest quarterback in the NFL has begun. Many have already placed Mahomes over Brady.

However, Troy Aikman is not having any of it. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, the Cowboys icon recently sounded off on the Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes comparison, saying it was extremely early in Mahomes' career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked what would elevate the Chiefs QB to the level of Brady in his mind, Aikman was specific — the championships.

"For me, it's championships," Troy Aikman said at the 9:45 mark. "I mean, it sounds self serving when I say that because I was able to win three. But at the end of the day, the reason that he's getting paid $50 million a year is to win championships. It's why all quarterbacks are. It's why they're drafted where they were drafted."

"So I don't like the conversation to say, well, Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback of all time. I mean, I just don't know how you can say that at this stage of his career. He's certainly on pace," Aikman added.

Troy Aikman sets bar for Patrick Mahomes to overtake Tom Brady as the GOAT

Troy Aikman understands what it takes to win Super Bowls. The Dallas Cowboys, led by Aikman, won three Super Bowls in four years from 1993 through 1996, forming one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

Speaking on the same show, Aikman mentioned what it would take for Patrick Mahomes to catch up with Tom Brady, if he ever can. That would be to win seven or eight championships.

"With Tom, I think you've got to win seven or you've got to win eight," Aikman said at the 10:45 mark. "I do think that's the measuring stick. And it's hard to imagine that. There was a time when I didn't think anybody could beat Joe Montana or Terry Bradshaw and win five and then he's [Tom Brady] gone on, won seven. So I guess that's the bar."

Troy Aikman is right. Tom Brady has set the bar high. Patrick Mahomes knows this better than anyone else and he acknowledged it during Super Bowl 2024 opening night. But if there's anyone who can come close, that is Mahomes.