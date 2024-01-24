Troy Aikman reveals how Dak Prescott and Cowboys ruined NFL icon's vacation plans after falling flat vs Packers

Troy Aikman is a Dallas Cowboys legend, winning three Super Bowl rings for the franchise on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He served as the quarterback for one of the most successful dynasties in NFL history in the 1990s.

Following their run of dominance, the Cowboys haven't even made another appearance in the Conference Championship game, let alone a Super Bowl, since Aikman's final ring for the 1995 NFL season. The drought will continue this year after they were upset by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Apparently, Troy Aikman was shocked by the early exit, as he admittedly had much higher expectations for Dak Prescott this season. He explained his thoughts on the abrupt ending in a recent interview, via Jon Machota.

"I really anticipated the Dallas would be playing in the championship game, and figured that it would be in San Francisco. So I was planning on going to the game, and didn't book a vacation after my season."

Aikman's plans were apparently ruined after the Cowboys put on yet another disappointing performance in the NFL Playoffs. Over the past three years, they have just a 1-3 postseason record and have failed to get past the Divisional Round in nearly 30 years. Dak Prescott also fell to an alarming 2-5 playoff record during his career so far.

Half of Aikman's expectations were correct, as the San Francisco 49ers will, in fact, hots the NFC Championship game this weekend. He was wrong about their opponents, as it will be against the Detroit Lions instead of his beloved Cowboys.

Is Troy Aikman calling the Conference Championship game?

Troy Aikman

Fox has been the primary broadcaster for the NFC Conference Championship every year since the 1994 NFL season. That trend will continue this year when the San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

In every season from 2002 through 2021, Fox broadcasting the game would mean that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman would be calling it on national TV. Following their 20-year run with the network, the duo made a change by accepting the same booth jobs with Disney. This means that they are now broadcast on ABC and ESPN rather than Fox.

Buck and Aikman were replaced by Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen as the top broadcasting team for NFL games on Fox. They are scheduled to call their second NFC Conference Championship game this weekend after debuting last year.