"Troy, you wish you were as tough as women are," "Expect any less from a boomer?" - Troy Aikman's sexist remark doesn't go over well on social media

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has found himself in a spot of bother after his comments on air during the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders game.

During the game, a very questionable roughing the passer call (which it wasn't by the way) got on the wrong side of everyone at the stadium. Even Aikman didn't agree and his comments were not his best moment. He said that the competition committee needs to "take the dresses off" with the penalty.

As expected, this did not go down well at all on social media with many coming after the Hall of Famer. One fan named Laura said that Aikman wishes he was as tough as a woman.

"Go read the Yates report, TROY, you wish you were as tough as women are."

Another fan said that they didn't expect anything less from a boomer.

"Expect any less from a boomer?"

The backlash from the former quarterback's comments didn't stop there, with many seriously angered by what they heard on the ESPN broadcast.

Most fans agree that Troy Aikman was right in saying that the roughing the passer call was wrong, but he should have found a better way to get his point across.

Troy Aikman's thoughts on roughing the passer call is a big problem for the NFL

Troy Aikman's comments last night didn't just center on one incident. Defensive end Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer when he sacked Derek Carr.

The whole incident was odd as after the flag was thrown, it was clear that Jones did not land on Carr with his full body weight (that would be a flag). Instead, he had one arm outstretched to break his fall.

The incident comes hot on the heels of the roughing the passer call that happened in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons game. It was Grady Jarrett's tackle that was perfect, yet it was deemed that he slung Tom Brady to the ground.

Both calls against Jones and Garrett were incorrect in many people's eyes, but it is a classic overreaction after the incident with Tua Tagovailoa and the tackle that left him with a concussion.

The NFL wants to protect its players from harm, but it appears that they have over-corrected on the quarterback hits. The comments from Troy Aikman are what just about everyone in football is thinking (not his dresses comment, but that the league needs to fix these calls).

The boos that rang out at the stadium last night were fierce and the Falcons penalty cost them a chance to win the game. It appears that the NFL now has another problem on its hands.

