Troy Aikman has valuable advice for Tom Brady as NFL icon gears up for Super Bowl debut as broadcaster

Tom Brady has played in many Super Bowls, 10 to be exact, but this year's Super Bowl will be the first that he will call as a broadcaster.

Brady will be on the broadcast team for Fox Sports and former NFL quarterback and experienced sports broadcaster Troy Aikman has some advice for the legendary former quarterback.

Aikman described how different calling a Super Bowl is compared to any other game, noting that the timing is different and things are more 'ramped up.'

Aikman said:

“For anyone who’s played in a Super Bowl, to say that ‘Well, the Super Bowl is just like any other game,’ they’ve not played in it. Because it’s not. As soon as you win the championship game, you know that Super Bowl is unlike any other game that you’ll play in. And the same is true as a broadcaster. The entire day is different."

"When you first do your hit on the pregame or even right before you go on-air, the timing is very different. The halftime is very different. But eventually, like it does as a player, things settle in. You’re ramped up to begin, there’s a lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotion and you just try to let the game unfold and ease into it."

Aikman then suggested that Brady be as prepared as possible with knowledge of both teams to feel more confident calling the game.

He continued:

"With that is preparation and I think that was always the key for me as a player, it’s the key for me as a broadcaster. The more prepared I am, the better I feel about knowing both teams … When you call a preseason game, it’s a different broadcast than when you call a regular season game.

"When you call a postseason game, it’s a different broadcast than a regular season game. And when you call a Super Bowl, it’s different than any other game you would call as well.”

Tom Brady has an NFL record seven Super Bowl wins

Tom Brady during Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

There's no arguing how great an NFL player Tom Brady was. As he prepares to call his first Super Bowl as an NFL broadcaster, Brady has the experience of playing in an NFL record 10 Super Bowls and winning seven, also a record.

Brady won the first Super Bowl of his career in his second NFL season. He then won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2003 and 2004. It took 10 years for Brady to win his fourth when it came in 2014, and he would add two more Super Bowl wins with New England in 2016 and 2017.

Brady then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and to somewhat of a surprise, won another Super Bowl that same year for his seventh.

No one has more Super Bowl victories than Tom Brady. Now, he will get to call the biggest game in all of football.

