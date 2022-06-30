Trump-endorsed writer slams "liberal media" for blasting Aaron Rodgers' vaccine stance and praising Joe Burrow's abortion stance

Conservative pundits are defending Aaron Rodgers after sports media praised Joe Burrow's pro-choice stance. Burrow made his opinion clear through an Instagram story after the United States Supreme Court decided to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade case.

One conservative, Nick Adams of the Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (FLAG), broke down what he saw as a double standard in the way the media handled Rodgers' hesitance to take the COVID-19 vaccine relative to the positive press for Burrow for his pro-choice stance:

"Aaron Rodgers refused to take the vaccine so the liberal sports media called him a murderer. Joe Burrow says he supports aborting children and the sports media won't stop praising and lionizing him."

Roe v Wade (410 U.S. 113) was a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 that ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose an abortion. Its recent reversal didn't make it federally illegal, but it moved the choice back to the state so its constituents could vote on the issue. With that said, states like Oklahoma kicked in trigger laws that all but outlawed abortion in most cases.

Aaron Rodgers' stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and Joe Burrow's stance on Roe v Wade

Aaron Rodgers got himself in trouble for comments made in early November last year on The Pat McAfee Show about the COVID-19 vaccine and the media's reaction towards the unvaccinated.

Rodgers said that the Packers organization knew his vaccination status. He went on to say that the media and league are trying to "shame" and "out" unvaccinated people.

The Green Bay quarterback disagreed with mask-wearing in certain settings but got himself in hot water by getting a consultation from podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan on how to handle the virus.

Joe Burrow recently posted a lengthy message supporting Roe v Wade on Instagram, listing various hypotheticals in which he'd unequivocally support abortion.

Burrow wrote:

“I’m not pro-murdering babies. I’m pro-Becky who found at her 20-week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life-sustaining organs. I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.”

