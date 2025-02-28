Trump hosts Harrison Butker at White House after Chiefs' Super Bowl three-peat fail

Harrison Butker may not have won the Super Bowl this year, but he's still visiting the White House. Butker is the starting kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, ending their hopes of a historic three-peat.

On Thursday, Special Assistant to the President Margo Martin shared on her X account that Butker was hosted at the White House by President Donald Trump. Trump was in attendance for the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans earlier this month alongside his family.

It's unclear why Butker was visiting the White House. Traditionally, the winning team of the Super Bowl takes a trip to visit the White House and is honored by the sitting president.

The Eagles, who last won the Super Bowl in 2018, were disinvited by Trump during his first term after only a small number of players decided to come. But the president confirmed to media members Tuesday that he plans on inviting the team this time around.

"They will be [invited], we haven't yet, but we will be. I thought it was a great performance by them and absolutely they'll be extended an invitation. Would you do that right away by the way? We'll do it right away, we're going to do it sometime today. They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them."

Harrison Butker and his controversial past comments

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Harrison Butker made headlines in May 2024 when he was the commencement speaker at Benedictine College. Speaking directly to the women of the graduating class, Butker noted that, while some of them may go on to lead successful careers in their respective fields, he said they should be excited for the "vocation" of homemaker like his wife, Isabelle.

He also touched on other controversial topics, such as pride, birth control, in vitro fertilization, and COVID restrictions during his address.

Harrison Butker has also been very outspoken about his conservative political views. He openly endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 United States Presidential Election back in October.

