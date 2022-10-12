'President Trump's favorite author' wants Davante Adams arrested for attempted murder

During last night's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams lashed out at a photographer. Because of this, he could be facing fines or a possible suspension.

When the game concluded, as Adams was walking off the field, he shoved a photographer with two hands. The photographer fell to the ground, but he got back up quickly.

While the Raiders trailed 30-29 at the end of the game, they faced a 4th-down situation where Carr tried to throw the ball downfield to Adams or Hunter Renfrow, but the two ran into each other, causing a missed pass that gave the Chiefs the victory.

Adams shoved the guy out of frustration as he was fresh off of losing in a dramatic manner, while the photographer ran in Adams' face with his bulky camera.

Everyone had a word or two to say about Adams' actions. Most of them were negative. Former President Donald Trump's favorite author, Nick Adams, had an egregious take on the matter. He said that Adams should be banned from football and arrested for attempted murder.

Adams tweeted:

"Devante Adams should be dropped in all formats in fantasy football, banned from the NFL, and arrested for attempted murder."

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Devante Adams should be dropped in all formats in fantasy football, banned from the NFL, and arrested for attempted murder. Devante Adams should be dropped in all formats in fantasy football, banned from the NFL, and arrested for attempted murder. https://t.co/5l7DVCUMAk

While Adams will likely face fines and a possible suspension, an attempted murder charge seems too extreme and over the top. However, the photographer did file charges with the police, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Davante Adams apologized for pushing the cameraman in his post-game interview

Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans

Following the loss and the shove, Davante Adams spoke to reporters and issued an apology before being asked any questions.

Adams apologized and said that he responded out of frustration and shouldn't have done what he did.

Adams said:

"I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

Although the action is not justified, Adams has every right to be frustarated. The Raiders are 1-4 following the loss and gave up a 17-0 lead. Adams recorded three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He had touchdown receptions of 58 yards and 48 yards.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit SportsCenter and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes