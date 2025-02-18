"Truth is going to set itself free" - Jameis Winston defends Deshaun Watson amid growing criticism towards Browns QB

Veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston had some inspiring words for Deshaun Watson. The Browns quarterback has been facing a ton of criticism for his off-field legal issues as well as the repetitive injuries that have kept him sidelined.

In the 2023 season, Watson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 10 that required season-ending surgery. He returned in 2024 only to go down yet again with an injury in the Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Bengals.

It was later determined that Watson suffered a non-contact Achilles injury that would put him out for the year again.

Before he went down, Watson led Cleveland to a 1-6 record and had the team ranked last in the league in yards per game with 253.9. Given that the Browns paid the Houston Texans a king's ransom for Watson, and the underwhelming production, some speculate Cleveland could be ready to move on.

Speaking on "Bussin With The Boys" today, Winston, who served as Watson's backup last season, revealed the advice he recently gave Watson amidst his current adversity.

"What I want for myself, I want for everyone. What if that was me, you know what I'm saying? Imagine how many people have talked bad about me my entire life. Right now, they're biting their tongues because, over time, the truth is going to set itself free.

"I still tell Deshaun this: 'Brother, listen, you may be going through a season of adversity, but I promise you, you're going to make it out of this despite public opinion, despite what everyone's saying about you right now. If you don't give up and you just use the ability that God gave you, Deshaun Watson can play football.'"

He continued by saying:

"You know what I'm saying? A lot of people—fans, especially—are quick to judge somebody. They're quick to write someone off because of one bad game, but the NFL is the greatest game of them all."

Jameis Winston potentially looks for a new home in the 2025 NFL season

Winston has been in the league since 2015 when he was selected first overall in the NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his 10 seasons in the league, Winston has accumulated a wealth of experience after bouncing from teams such as the Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and the Browns.

The contract Winston signed with the Browns last season was a one-year deal, so there's no guarantee that he'll remain with the franchise next season.

Instead, Winston could get an opportunity with another quarterback-needy organization, or perhaps serve as a mentor to another young signal-caller coming into the league via the 2025 NFL Draft.

