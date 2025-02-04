"Try not being a hater" - Tyreek Hill's message for Dolphins invites ire of NFL fans

Tyreek Hill has faced the wrath of NFL fans after he reportedly sent a strong message to the Miami Dolphins on Monday. As per reports, Hill's camp has indicated that the wideout wants the Dolphins to bolster their roster because he wants to win major honors.

However, fans didn't take kindly to the Hill's potential demands. Some even urged the receiver to change his attitude.

"Try not being a quitter and that’ll help improve the roster. A**clown." one fan said.

"Bum quits on his teammates in the fourth quarter then tells his teammates that aren't good enough to win. Did I get that right?" another fan said.

"Winning starts by showing up for practice every day and on time," a fan said.

Some fans even suggested that the Dolphins should trade Hill, while others indicated that the receiver should take a pay cut if he wants the team to be successful.

"Because the team doesn’t know this. We really need to trade him or he will become the jimmy butler of the dolphins," a fan said.

"Exactly!!! So TRADE him... sign 2 PRO-BOWL level O-linemen a couple KEY FA @ positions of need and LETS DRAFT!’!" another fan said.

"So, he’s willing to take a pay cut? Because it will take a lot of pay cuts around the roster to actually improve," one fan said.

After Miami's defeat against the New York Jets in the final game of the 2024 regular season on Jan. 5, Hill sparked huge controversy when he told reporters he was leaving the franchise.

“I’m opening the door — I’m out, bruh,” Hill said.

However, Hill tracked back on his comments a few days later, saying they were born out of frustration. We're likely to have an interesting offseason with the Dolphins and Hill, who still has two years remaining on his deal with the team.

Tyreek Hill's Dolphins failed to secure a playoff berth in the 2024 season amid WR's offensive struggles

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dolphins had a rather underwhelming 2024 season, finishing second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. It was the first time that Miami failed to qualify for the postseason since Tyreek Hill signed for the team in 2022.

Even Hill struggled this past season in comparison to his extremely high standards. The wideout recorded 959 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions across 17 games. It was the first time in his pro career that Hill did not earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Tyreek Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. He helped them win the Super Bowl in 2020, before signing for the Dolphins the following year.

