"Trying to blend in already looks hilarious": NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner using British slang during Jets game in London

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner grabbed headlines just before his team's Week 7 clash against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. During the warm-ups at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK, Gardner appeared to use some British slang, which the cameras picked up.When fans on social media caught wind of Gardner speaking in British slang, they had some wild reactions.&quot;Sauce trying to blend in already looks hilarious,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;He didn’t say a damn thing lol,&quot; another added.&quot;Sauce out here sounding like he’s straight from the ends. man’s fully embraced London life already innit,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Sauce always bringing his own flavor. Can’t wait to see how he mixes it up on the field tonight,&quot; one wrote.&quot;From the US to the UK and he’s already talking like he’s lived here,&quot; another fan added.&quot;When in London… talk like London? Sauce giving it a go,&quot; a user tweeted.The Jets (0-5) will be aiming to end their winless run when they face the Broncos (3-2) on Sunday. This is also the first time that both teams are playing an international game this season.The Jets vs. Broncos game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.Sauce Gardner has been one of the better defensive players for the Jets this seasonNFL: New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner - Source: ImagnDespite the Jets' horrendous start to the season, Sauce Gardner has been one of their best defensive players. In five games, he has posted 14 tackles (11 solo) and four passes defended.Gardner will want to help New York win its first game of the season in Week 6 against the Broncos.The Jets took Gardner with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He hit the ground running and was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Gardner is also a two-time Pro Bowler.