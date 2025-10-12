  • home icon
  • "Trying to blend in already looks hilarious": NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner using British slang during Jets game in London

By Arnold
Modified Oct 12, 2025 13:46 GMT
NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner using British slang during Jets game in London - Source: Getty

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner grabbed headlines just before his team's Week 7 clash against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. During the warm-ups at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK, Gardner appeared to use some British slang, which the cameras picked up.

When fans on social media caught wind of Gardner speaking in British slang, they had some wild reactions.

"Sauce trying to blend in already looks hilarious," one tweeted.

"He didn’t say a damn thing lol," another added.
"Sauce out here sounding like he’s straight from the ends. man’s fully embraced London life already innit," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Sauce always bringing his own flavor. Can’t wait to see how he mixes it up on the field tonight," one wrote.
"From the US to the UK and he’s already talking like he’s lived here," another fan added.
"When in London… talk like London? Sauce giving it a go," a user tweeted.

The Jets (0-5) will be aiming to end their winless run when they face the Broncos (3-2) on Sunday. This is also the first time that both teams are playing an international game this season.

The Jets vs. Broncos game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Sauce Gardner has been one of the better defensive players for the Jets this season

NFL: New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner - Source: Imagn

Despite the Jets' horrendous start to the season, Sauce Gardner has been one of their best defensive players. In five games, he has posted 14 tackles (11 solo) and four passes defended.

Gardner will want to help New York win its first game of the season in Week 6 against the Broncos.

The Jets took Gardner with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He hit the ground running and was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Gardner is also a two-time Pro Bowler.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

