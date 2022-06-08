"Trying to Lil Baby your way out of 24 allegations is wild" - NFL fans left baffled by Deshaun Watson's IG post about New York Times' allegations

Deshaun Watson's standing in the court of public opinion took a beating on Tuesday after an article written by the New York Times' Jenny Vrentas alleged that the quarterback had visited at least 66 massage therapists in a 17-month span.

The article entailed testimonies from massage therapists who claimed that the quarterback coerced sexual favors, with some sharing grotesque details about their alleged interaction with the Cleveland Browns star.

Watson, who has largely remained silent since the allegations first surfaced in March 2020 decided to respond to the New York Times' report in a regrettable fashion.

Deshaun Watson uses Lil Baby's song to claim innocence

The former Houston Texans posted a screenshot of the lyrics from Lil Baby and Lil Durk's song 'Rich Off Pain,' which also features Rod Wave.

The screenshot read:

"See, the blogs can't break me down, see, I'm the voice, I don't reply. But the rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah."

NFL fans on social media were left baffled by Deshaun Watson's decision to use a Lil Baby song to plead his innocence.

One fan wrote that the quarterback responding to allegations of sexual assault using lyrics from a Lil Baby song meant that they had seen it all:

Emmy Award-winning journalist Chancellor Johnson described Watson's move as "wild":

Another Twitter user wrote that using lyrics to a rap song to respond to sexual misconduct allegations wasn't the wisest move:

One fan wanted to know why Watson decided to bring Lil Baby into this mess:

One fan emulated Watson and posted a screenshot of the lyrics from Lil Baby's 'Never Recover,' where the rapper outlines that he takes consent seriously:

One fan wondered why the quarterback's lawyers aren't stopping him from responding to allegations via social media:

Another Twitter user tried to be helpful and sent the quarterback the business card of lawyer Saul Goodman, the fictional character from ABC's hit TV show 'Better Call Saul':

A couple of fans lauded the Houston Texans for managing to acquire a huge haul of picks for a quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women:

With the number of civil lawsuits against the quarterback on the rise, one fan pointed out that he may have to use up the entirety of his $230 million contract to settle with all plaintiffs:

Watson deleted the Instagram post, but not before fans got a screengrab and posted it all over social media.

