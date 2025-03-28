"Trying to make sure we're supporting Drake Maye and the football team": Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gets honest about Stefon Diggs' signing

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots' quest to land a top wide receiver ended as the team signed former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract worth $69 million. The veteran visited the team last week and had positive conversations with head coach Mike Vrabel and the top brass before finally signing with the franchise.

Despite the Patriots addressing a position of need, few are convinced Diggs will make an impact. The 31-year-old is coming off an ACL tear and may have lost a step after the injury. However, Vrabel downplayed the concerns and backed the wide receiver to form a formidable partnership with quarterback Drake Maye. On the Green Light With Chris Long podcast, the head coach said:

"[Signing Diggs is] just trying to make sure that we're supporting Drake and supporting the football team. And again, this is a highly competitive, confident receiver that's produced throughout his career and multiple ways. Play style, right? He's gotta play strength to him, right?"

Vrabel revealed that he had always admired Diggs. He added that the wide receiver left a lasting impression on him and the Patriots' decision-makers during his visit to the team's facility, prompting them to sign him:

"There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated that, we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he's doing things to help us, but it's just his conversation, his demeanor, his attitude and his presence have been great through our conversations."

Patriots not worried about being stuck with Stefon Diggs

As excited as the Patriots are about landing Stefon Diggs, the franchise is aware that the wide receiver's ACL tear may have taken away his explosiveness and he could struggle next season. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, New England is keen on not being stuck with him on the roster if he's no longer the elite wideout he once was and has a contingency plan. He reported:

"The Patriots’ contract with WR Stefon Diggs has “an out” after the first year... The contract is essentially a one-year deal if things do not go well."

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots but only $26 million is guaranteed. The team could cut him next year without incurring a sizeable dead cap and chase another free-agent wide receiver in the 2026 off-season.

