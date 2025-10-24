  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Tryna sell this game like Terry Rozier" - Emmanuel Acho throws shade at Carson Wentz over costly error as Vikings QB struggles massively vs. Chargers

"Tryna sell this game like Terry Rozier" - Emmanuel Acho throws shade at Carson Wentz over costly error as Vikings QB struggles massively vs. Chargers

By Arnold
Modified Oct 24, 2025 16:16 GMT
Emmanuel Acho throws shade at Carson Wentz over costly error as Vikings QB struggles massively vs. Chargers (Image Credits - GETTY)
Emmanuel Acho throws shade at Carson Wentz over costly error as Vikings QB struggles massively vs. Chargers (Image Credits - GETTY)

Carson Wentz's Minnesota Vikings suffered a 37-10 loss to the LA Chargers in their Week 8 game on Thursday night. Wentz went 15 of 27 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Ad

When Wentz threw his interception in the fourth quarter against the Chargers, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho slammed the Vikings QB.

"Carson Wentz tryna sell this game like Terry Rozier! Kidding……" Acho tweeted on Thursday night.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Acho's tweet about Wentz was in reference to NBA star Rozier's arrest. The Miami Heat guard was among more than 30 individuals arrested by the FBI on Thursday in relation to an illegal gambling probe.

Wentz signed for the Vikings in the offseason as the backup to J.J. McCarthy. He was given the starting role in Week 3 after McCarthy after McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain.

In five starts for Minnesota so far, Wentz has led the team to two wins.

Ad

Carson Wentz could make way for J.J. McCarthy when Vikings face the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season

NFL: Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz - Source: Imagn
NFL: Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz - Source: Imagn

J.J. McCarthy is expected to return as the Vikings' starting quarterback when they face the Detroit Lions in Week 9 on Nov. 2. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said on Thursday that if McCarthy is fit, he will be reaffirmed as QB1.

Ad
"If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play," O'Connell said. "That's been the case since the injury. That's always been kind of my mindset, and I believe we're right -- hopefully -- around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete."

The Vikings (3-4) will need to string together a few wins in the coming weeks to remain in the playoff race. McCarthy might have to play a critical role for the team in that sense.

It remains to be seen if Wentz will continue as Minnesota's starting QB for the Week 9 game against Detroit, or if McCarthy recovers from his ankle injury in time to face the Lions.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications