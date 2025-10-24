"Tryna sell this game like Terry Rozier" - Emmanuel Acho throws shade at Carson Wentz over costly error as Vikings QB struggles massively vs. Chargers

Carson Wentz's Minnesota Vikings suffered a 37-10 loss to the LA Chargers in their Week 8 game on Thursday night. Wentz went 15 of 27 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception. When Wentz threw his interception in the fourth quarter against the Chargers, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho slammed the Vikings QB. &quot;Carson Wentz tryna sell this game like Terry Rozier! Kidding……&quot; Acho tweeted on Thursday night. Acho's tweet about Wentz was in reference to NBA star Rozier's arrest. The Miami Heat guard was among more than 30 individuals arrested by the FBI on Thursday in relation to an illegal gambling probe. Wentz signed for the Vikings in the offseason as the backup to J.J. McCarthy. He was given the starting role in Week 3 after McCarthy after McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain. In five starts for Minnesota so far, Wentz has led the team to two wins. Carson Wentz could make way for J.J. McCarthy when Vikings face the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of 2025 NFL seasonNFL: Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz - Source: ImagnJ.J. McCarthy is expected to return as the Vikings' starting quarterback when they face the Detroit Lions in Week 9 on Nov. 2. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said on Thursday that if McCarthy is fit, he will be reaffirmed as QB1. &quot;If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play,&quot; O'Connell said. &quot;That's been the case since the injury. That's always been kind of my mindset, and I believe we're right -- hopefully -- around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete.&quot;The Vikings (3-4) will need to string together a few wins in the coming weeks to remain in the playoff race. McCarthy might have to play a critical role for the team in that sense. It remains to be seen if Wentz will continue as Minnesota's starting QB for the Week 9 game against Detroit, or if McCarthy recovers from his ankle injury in time to face the Lions.