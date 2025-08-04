  • home icon
"Tua made this poor man wanna end it all": NFL fans react to Mike McDaniel's blunt comment during Dolphins presser

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:43 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Mike McDaniel was optimistic on Monday, but for a not-so-optimistic reason.

He spoke to the media and corrected a reporter about having a "good" morning, instead calling it a "great" one. The Miami Dolphins coach was asked why he emphasized it.

"Because we're one day closer to death," McDaniel said.
Fans on X shared their reactions to McDaniel's statement.

"Tua made this poor man wanna end it all early," a fan tweeted.
"Damn, got Aristotle up on the podium today," one fan wrote.
"bro woke up and chose memento mori," a fan said.

Some took the opportunity to take some playful shots at the coach.

"Enough giving this dude attention lol," another fan wrote.
"He’s talking about his coaching career, I assume," one fan commented.
"I’d be acting the same if I had Tua as my QB," another fan commented.
McDaniel and the Dolphins head into the fourth season of their chapter together. In the last three campaigns, Miami finished second in the AFC East.

This year could be the season the team tops the likes of the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots to capture the division crown.

Can McDaniel and the Dolphins overcome injury woes in 2025?

NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Miami is hoping for a season that results in a playoff appearance. Last year, inconsistent offensive line play, as well as injuries to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, hindered the offense and its success. Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley attempted to fill the void left by Tagovailoa, but failed to replicate the same success.

With Tagovailoa healthy heading into campaign, it will be interesting to see if the entire offense can remain at full strength. In a division that features Josh Allen and the Bills, and Drake Maye and the Patriots, the Dolphins are in for an uphill battle.

However, with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, and a healthy Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have the potential to be one of the most explosive offenses.

Miami opens its 2025 regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.

