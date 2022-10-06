“I wanted to go to my family” – Dolphins QB’s brother Taulia Tagovailoa reveals he almost backed out of Big Ten game vs Michigan after Tua concussion scare

When Tua Tagovailoa suffered his concussion vs. the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago on Thursday Night Football, it left the football world in shambles.

One person who was particularly concerned was the Dolphins QB's brother, Taulia.

Tua suffered a hit from Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou with just under six minutes left in the first half and appeared to hit his head on the ground.

As a result of the hit, broadcast footage showed Tua struggling to get up with his fingers in an uncomfortable position, a potential sign of a head injury.

The Dolphins quarterback was subsequently taken to the hospital and discharged, though an investigation is underway pertaining to the incident.

Tua's brother, Taulia, the quarterback for the Maryland Terrapins, revealed this week that he was so affected by his brother's hit that he considered ditching the game this past week against Michigan.

Taulia spoke to reporters on Tuesday and gave an update on his brother Tua.

He said:

“He’s doing good. Everything’s fine. My biggest thing was just seeing him and spending as much time as I can with him. I came back Sunday night.”

“I really just wanted to go there and just spend time with my family and hug them,” Tagovailoa said. “But he told me he’s a big fan of us, and he’d rather watch me play on Saturday and win."

Taulia then added that he just wanted to spend time with his family and almost sat out last Saturday's game vs. Michigan.

He added:

“I wanted to go to my family and not play the game, but that would be very selfish of me, just because we put in hard work together. I know how much my team needs me. That’s also my family, too"

"Friday, I didn’t want to play the game. Friday night, I was excited to play the game.”

Taulia Tagovailoa ended up playing in the Big Ten victory against Michigan and led Maryland to a 27-13 victory. He threw for 314 passing yards in the win.

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Sunday's game vs New York Jets

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

With how the Miami Dolphins handled things the last few weeks, the franchise made the decision to rule Tua out of Sunday's game vs the New York Jets.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Tua Tagovailoa is in the Dolphins' building today as he continues to make progress in his recovery, per source. His follow-up MRI came back clear. Coach Mike McDaniel just ruled him out for Week 5. Remains in concussion protocol. Tua Tagovailoa is in the Dolphins' building today as he continues to make progress in his recovery, per source. His follow-up MRI came back clear. Coach Mike McDaniel just ruled him out for Week 5. Remains in concussion protocol.

Tua Tagovailoa is currently in concussion protocol, but head coach Mike McDaniel ruled him out a few days ago.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is set to get the call after filling in for Tua when he got hurt last week. Bridgewater will be playing against one of his former teams in the Jets.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Al.com and H/T Sportskeeda

