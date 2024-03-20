Tua Tagovailoa got roasted as Xavier Worthy met with Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel at Texas' Pro Day. It immediately set tongues wagging about whether the AFC franchise was looking at the wide receiver prospect.

Xavier Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds, which is the fastest time in NFL Combine history. He is pacy and Mike McDaniel likes speed. Even though he has some great wide receivers at his disposal, he could always decide to add some depth to a team that fell at the Wild Card round in the playoffs last season.

But one of the reasons they failed to advance beyond the first round of the postseason was due to Tua Tagovailoa not being able to play at the level of his opposing quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a league where games are often decided by how quarterbacks perform, having weapons does not matter if the player in that position cannot perform.

Now, equating any quarterback to the Chiefs superstar is unfair because the Kansas City phenomenon has been playing at a different level to the rest of the league for the last two seasons, especially in clutch situations. But fans feel that Tua Tagovailoa has not shown enough for Mike McDaniel to give him another weapon like Xavier Worthy.

Supporters took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to accuse the Dolphins quarterback of underthrowing his receivers. For a speedy wide receiver like the Texas prospect, it negates any advantage that he might have created over the defender. Here are some of the selected responses from the platform.

Mike McDaniel needs to give Tua Tagovailoa support but Xavier Worthy unlikely to be the pick

Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa already have Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill at wide receiver spots. While adding Xavier Worthy's speed to that of the Cheetah is an enticing prospect, it is not the most pressing need for the Dolphins.

What they need is to solidify their offensive line. They need a guard or a tackle, and maybe both, to keep their quarterback a chance to throw to all his wide receivers. Terron Armstead has been injury-prone and they lost Robert Hunt in the free agency to the Carolina Panthers. Add in Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying history with concussions, this is a need that must be addressed through the draft.

If that is where Mike McDaniel and the management focus on in the first few rounds of the draft, then it is unlikely they will get Xavier Worthy. The Texas wide receiver is expected to be off the board by the first day.