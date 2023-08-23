Tua Tagovailoa claps back at Ryan Clark after ESPN analyst calls Dolphins QB ‘thick’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off an injury-ridden season where he suffered multiple concussions. Despite all the uncertainty around his future, Tagovailoa will continue playing football.

Recently, his name was in the headlines once again after former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark talked about him. Clark highlighted how Tagovailoa has looked overweight this offseason, and even called him 'thick'.

He stated that the Miami Dolphins quarterback hasn't worked in the gym, and has not listened to a nutritionist, who would have helped him. Tagovailoa was asked about Clark's comments today, and he wasn't happy with those comments about him.

Tua Tagovailoa was not happy with Ryan Clark's comments

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Here's what Tua Tagovailoa said in response to Clark:

"He probably knows more about me than I know about myself... Ryan's been out of the league for some time. I don't know, it's a little weird when other people are talking about other people when they're not that person. So, it was just a little weird."

"My background is like I come from a Samoan family like, respect is everything. But you know, does get to a point where a little easy on that buddy, because we think we're pretty tough-minded people and if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy do just saying."

Tagovailoa has always been a very well-spoken person, but it can be observed that he certainly didn't like what Ryan Clark said about him.

Throughout the offseason, he has put in work to get healthy and also learned Jiu-Jitsu to avoid concussions going forward. Hopefully, going forward analysts will keep this in mind while saying such things about him or any other player.

Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders this season

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill: New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Last season before Tagovailoa got hurt, the Miami Dolphins surprised everyone and looked like the best team in the NFL. Unfortunately without their franchise quarterback, the Dolphins weren't able to make any noise.

This upcoming season they are certified Super Bowl contenders and if their quarterback is able to stay healthy, they will be tough to beat come the postseason.

Moreover, if Tagovailoa doesn't suffer any more concussion-related injuries, he might get himself a new contract at the end of the season, which will be huge for him.

