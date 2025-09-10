“Tua Tagovailoa had no clue “: Colts S Cam Bynum shares DC Lou Anarumo’s game plan after dominating Dolphins in Week 1

Lou Anarumo made a solid first impression in Week 1 of the regular season.The Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator devised a masterful game plan against the explosive Miami Dolphins offense, bringing plenty of heat on Tua Tagovailoa. On Wednesday’s edition of “The Up &amp; Adams Show”, Colts’ safety Cam Bynum said he was thoroughly impressed with the intelligence Anarumo showed last Sunday.“I got to understand him as a person more. Just seeing how he was mixing things up, his mindset. He was more aggressive than I thought he would be, but also in times when it was smart to not be aggressive, he was smart enough to back off,” Bynum noted at 0:26.“The quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) had no clue where the pressures were coming from just because we were mixing things up every single series, mixing up plays.. There was really no way to catch us off guard,” he continued at 0:56.The Colts registered three sacks on Sunday and held Miami to just 12 first downs in the game, while allowing an average of just 4.6 yards per play.Bynum says Anarumo’s unpredictability even threw him off at times.“We were caught off guard by these calls… it was like unorthodox, but it was fun because I knew that it was throwing the offense off too.. I couldn’t even predict the calls,” he added at 1:10.Anarumo was let go as defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of last season, a job he’d held since 2019. He was a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching position in the 2023 offseason but was beaten out by Jonathan Gannon. Gannon and current Colts head coach Shane Steichen were previously coordinators on the offensive and defensive sides, respectively, for the Philadelphia Eagles.The Colts ultimately defeated the Dolphins 33-8.Lou Anarumo is bringing the heat to his defenseEven though their game with the Dolphins was well in hand, Anarumo never held back his intensity with his group. Bynum says the team wasn’t pleased that they gave up a fourth-quarter touchdown, running a shutout.“You have such high standards, especially if you hold them to nothing all game… for us to not get that shutout was disappointing,” said Bynum at 1:53.“Coach (Anarumo) he let us hear it when we came off the sidelines,” Bynum added at 2:15.The Colts gave up a long drive and touchdown in garbage time to Miami. Indy will aim to go 2-0 for the first time since 2009 when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.