Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Dolphins QB to travel back to Miami after being discharged by Cincinnati hospital

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly travel back with the team after being discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a concussion.

The Dolphins QB went down with a concussion after being sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou on second-and-7.

Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.

He was then stretchered off and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where reports claimed that he had control of all his extremities.

However, questions have been raised over how the Dolphins allowed Tua Tagovailoa to suit up for the game against the Bengals in Week 4.

Tua Tagovailoa concussion: NFL, NFLPA catch flak over protocol after Dolphins QB suited up for Bengals matchup

The Miami Dolphins seemingly cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to action this week against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This, despite the Dolphins QB going down with an apparent concussion this past Sunday.

At the time, the Dolphins claimed Tua was suffering from a back injury.

NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.

For its part, the NFLPA said that they were still investigation a "potential protocol violation".

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery," the NFLPA said in a statement.

Tua Tagovailoa came into the matchup against the Bengals nursing additional back and ankle injuries.

During the game, however, Amazon's Thursday Night Football crew also caught strays after the on-air crew failed to address Tua's concussion.

A number of NFL fans accused the league of putting their financial interests over player welfare.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith As an active player, Richard Sherman was one of the most vocal critics of Thursday Night Football, arguing that it was dangerous for players to play with so little time off between games. Now he cashes a paycheck on Thursday Night Football and ignores the issue after Tua's injury As an active player, Richard Sherman was one of the most vocal critics of Thursday Night Football, arguing that it was dangerous for players to play with so little time off between games. Now he cashes a paycheck on Thursday Night Football and ignores the issue after Tua's injury

Former San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was also accused of toeing the NFL's line despite being involved with the NFLPA in the past. Sherman previously served on the NFLPA’s executive committee.

As things stand, Tua Tagovaila will seemingly travel back with the team to Miami and likely undergo further assessment.

It remains to be seen whether this incident prompts a rethink in the NFL's protocols, though an investigation by the NFLPA is still ongoing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far