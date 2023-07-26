Peyton Manning's Netflix series, Quarterback, has officially been given the green light to premiere for a second season on Netflix next year. The first season was a hit and featured quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told the media on Wednesday that he declined the offer to be on season two of the series. Tua's reasoning for not accepting the invite was that he thinks the show would reveal too much about his personal and private life.
Tua will be entering the fourth season of his NFL career in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins. He suffered multiple concussion injuries last season and the Dolphins were criticized for how they handled his injuries.
Despite the setbacks, Tua Tagovailoa had a career season, leading the league with his 105.5 passer rating.
With Tua Tagovailoa declining to be featured in season two of Quarterback, many fans criticized him for missing out on the opportunity. Some made jokes about his health while others dubbed him as mid/boring for the show.
Here's how fans reacted:
Aside from Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, and Sam Howell also declined to be featured on Quarterback, Season 2
Tua Tagovailoa wasn't the only quarterback to decline being featured in season 2 of Quarterback. On Tuesday, it was reported that Justin Fields also declined to be a part of the show for season 2.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell also declined to be on the show.
It's understandable why quarterbacks may not want to be featured on the series. While many quarterbacks have been revealed to have declined to be a part of the series for next season, no quarterbacks have been announced yet to feature on the series.
Who do you think will be in season two of the Quarterback series?