Peyton Manning's Netflix series, Quarterback, has officially been given the green light to premiere for a second season on Netflix next year. The first season was a hit and featured quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told the media on Wednesday that he declined the offer to be on season two of the series. Tua's reasoning for not accepting the invite was that he thinks the show would reveal too much about his personal and private life.

Tua will be entering the fourth season of his NFL career in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins. He suffered multiple concussion injuries last season and the Dolphins were criticized for how they handled his injuries.

Despite the setbacks, Tua Tagovailoa had a career season, leading the league with his 105.5 passer rating.

With Tua Tagovailoa declining to be featured in season two of Quarterback, many fans criticized him for missing out on the opportunity. Some made jokes about his health while others dubbed him as mid/boring for the show.

Here's how fans reacted:

Need More Banners @NeedMoreBanners @MySportsUpdate Lefty Mac Jones with elite weapons, he’s a bum

Bench Warmer Banter @bwb_sports @MySportsUpdate It would just be a season of him rehabbing a concussion

𝔥𝔪𝔵🏴‍☠️️ @hmxlol @MySportsUpdate Tua would be knocked out half the episodes

Jay @RedskinsCult @MySportsUpdate Probably because he doesn’t want people seeing his health off the field.

Colts Fan @SasuageMaker @MySportsUpdate I wouldn’t wanna be the “mid” Qb on the show either

JDFinsFan @JDFinsFan respect the decision. @MySportsUpdate As a fan of the man and the Miami Dolphins, I am disappointed. BUT Irespect the decision.

David Cooper @coopermj275 @MySportsUpdate What about “Concussion 2”- starring him and Will Smith?

Jeff @BadTakes99 @MySportsUpdate Imagine how boring following him would be for the show

1.21BTFUs @Herbert10Spicy @MySportsUpdate Turndaballova can't hold a candle to Herbert.

Daniel Sullivan @D_Sull93 @MySportsUpdate Here's an inside look at cte

RizzleB @rousebtAU @MySportsUpdate @robertrandolph Follow him to too many neurologist appointments

Aside from Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, and Sam Howell also declined to be featured on Quarterback, Season 2

Justin Fields during Chicago Bears' offseason workout

Tua Tagovailoa wasn't the only quarterback to decline being featured in season 2 of Quarterback. On Tuesday, it was reported that Justin Fields also declined to be a part of the show for season 2.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell also declined to be on the show.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



So far Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, Tua, Howell and Matthew Stafford turned down the show at various points.



Starting to run out of options...



Tua said he watched the show this summer but it… pic.twitter.com/w7kqXAbT4a twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… #Dolphins QB Tua and #Commanders QB Sam Howell also turned down Netflix 'Quarterback'So far Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, Tua, Howell and Matthew Stafford turned down the show at various points.Starting to run out of options...Tua said he watched the show this summer but it… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It's understandable why quarterbacks may not want to be featured on the series. While many quarterbacks have been revealed to have declined to be a part of the series for next season, no quarterbacks have been announced yet to feature on the series.

Who do you think will be in season two of the Quarterback series?