Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were humbled by the Baltimore Ravens in their highly-anticipated Week 17 clash. The game was expected to be a close affair, but Lamar Jackson and the offense toyed with the Dolphins' defense and scored eight touchdowns in a 56-19 hammering.

The Ravens quarterback completed 18 of 21 pass attempts for 321 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another 35 yards. He exited the game with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He joined Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Kurt Warner on the list of quarterbacks with three games with a perfect passer rating, the most in NFL history.

While Jackson took the adulation and likely the NFL MVP trophy, Tagovailoa received vicious criticism on social media. The Dolphins quarterback completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He also tossed two interceptions. Fans weren't impressed with Tagovailoa and made their voice heard on social media.

With this win, the Baltimore Ravens secured the top-seed, first-round bye, and home-field advantage in the playoffs.