Tua Tagovailoa has been undergoing an aesthetic transformation in 2023. First, it was getting a tribal tattoo on his right arm. Now it is sporting dreadlocks.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback revealed his new look at a presser during Wednesday practice, saying:

"Got them done last week. My hair was outrageous, so I thought if I didn’t braid it, or if it wasn’t long enough, then I’d just cut it. So I just thought I’d get it braided.

"It was just one of those things where my hair was just wild, and I wanted to see what I could do with it. If I couldn't do anything, I was gonna chop it off."

The comparisons to Canadian rapper Drake did not take long to emerge, which he soon addressed:

Everything else Tua Tagovailoa said during Wednesday presser

After the Denver Broncos' shocking 24-22 win at the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins are once again the lords of the AFC East, and it does not hurt that it has also been coinciding with an MVP-caliber performane from Tua Tagovailoa.

But he is not content with just being MVP. He just wants to win the Super Bowl. In the same presser, he said:

“Brother, I just want to help our team win a Super Bowl. That would be the greatest deal. When everything's said and done, no one can take that away from you.”

And of course, that requires total team effort. It was somewhat proven in Frankfurt against the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they shut out in the second half - but only after allowing three touchdowns in a 21-14 loss.

Tagovailoa, however, believes that the defense is doing its best to atone:

“Sometimes the communication wasn’t right and sometimes the conversations between defensive guys is not always pretty. To be able to see how hard they’ve worked through training camp and whatnot, to see everything starting to come together for those guys is I think a really, really empowering thing to see for us offensively and as a whole.”

And speaking of defense, he praised Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby ahead of their Week 11 matchup on Sunday:

“No straggling from that guy. You can see why he's talked about the way he's talked about. That's someone that we're gonna need to keep our eye on.”

The Dolphins-Raiders game will kick off at 1 PM ET.