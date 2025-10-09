Tua Tagovailoa gets honest about facing backlash after poor start to the season

Tua Tagovailoa has been in the spotlight for the Miami Dolphins (1-4) amid their start to the season. In five games, the Dolphins quarterback has completed 106 of 150 passes for 1,008 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.Although Tagovailoa has come under criticism from Miami fans this season, the QB offered his perspective on the team's struggles.&quot;I would say it hasn't been as difficult this year,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;Just because, as I've said in prior interviews, I'm not on social media—like I don't have any of that. And then outside of that, I go home, I see my kids, whether I throw five picks or five touchdowns, we win the game or lose the game, I get to come home to my kids who are happy to see me every time.&quot;The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was the league's passing yards leader in the 2023 season, when he also earned his only Pro Bowl honor.Last summer, Tagovailoa signed a blockbuster four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with the Dolphins that ties him down through the 2028 season.However, Tagovailoa needs to deliver wins for the Dolphins this season. Miami's only win came against the New York Jets in Week 4.Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face the LA Chargers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL seasonNFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: ImagnTua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face the LA Chargers (3-2) in Week 6 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.The Chargers suffered a 27-10 loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 on Sunday. It was their second loss of the season.The Dolphins will need to turn things around soon if they have plans to make the playoffs. Miami coach Mike McDaniel has also come under pressure amid the team's struggles.