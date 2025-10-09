  • home icon
  Tua Tagovailoa gets honest about facing backlash after poor start to the season

Tua Tagovailoa gets honest about facing backlash after poor start to the season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:39 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Tua Tagovailoa gets honest about facing backlash after poor start to the season - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa has been in the spotlight for the Miami Dolphins (1-4) amid their start to the season. In five games, the Dolphins quarterback has completed 106 of 150 passes for 1,008 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Although Tagovailoa has come under criticism from Miami fans this season, the QB offered his perspective on the team's struggles.

"I would say it hasn't been as difficult this year," Tagovailoa said. "Just because, as I've said in prior interviews, I'm not on social media—like I don't have any of that. And then outside of that, I go home, I see my kids, whether I throw five picks or five touchdowns, we win the game or lose the game, I get to come home to my kids who are happy to see me every time."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was the league's passing yards leader in the 2023 season, when he also earned his only Pro Bowl honor.

Last summer, Tagovailoa signed a blockbuster four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with the Dolphins that ties him down through the 2028 season.

However, Tagovailoa needs to deliver wins for the Dolphins this season. Miami's only win came against the New York Jets in Week 4.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face the LA Chargers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face the LA Chargers (3-2) in Week 6 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Chargers suffered a 27-10 loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 on Sunday. It was their second loss of the season.

The Dolphins will need to turn things around soon if they have plans to make the playoffs. Miami coach Mike McDaniel has also come under pressure amid the team's struggles.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

