"It’s easier to hold a clicker and talk" - Tua Tagovailoa hits back at Cam Newton over ex-NFL MVP criticizing Dolphins QB's $53,100,000 salary

Tua Tagovailoa has not been playing at the level of someone who deserves to be paid $53.1 million annually. Or at least, that is what Cam Newton thinks, and the current face of the Miami Dolphins has a fiery response.Last week, the 2015 MVP said on ESPN's First Take after the Dolphins' 21-31 loss at the dominant Buffalo Bills:&quot;What you're being paid, what you're asked to do, what you have the capability of -- from one quarterback to the other, I look at the situation like, 'Come on dawg.' Especially when you've got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wish they had.&quot;On Thursday, Tagovailoa was asked about these comments during practice for this coming Monday's game against the New York Jets:“Cam’s doing his thing, for sure, but I think it’s easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way, or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you’re not going out and having to do the same as them ...I think anybody can do that. I don’t think anybody can play quarterback.”Tua Tagovailoa discusses rough start, injury history as Dolphins prepare for JetsOf course, that is not to say that Tua Tagovailoa did not acknowledge his ongoing struggles. In fact, he was very blunt about not playing &quot;anywhere near my standard&quot; on Thursday:“Knowing the standard that I can play to, it starts with me. With the offense, getting our guys going, and then the defense getting to feed off of that.”He continued:“Every game we have opportunities to take advantage of. It’s just about seeing it right, going about that process in the right way. Sometimes, you can’t always take those opportunities or those shots or whatever it is off the play based on what the defense is doing.”Not helping Tagovailoa's case is his injury history. His concussion episodes have been the subject of many takes, but he has also hurt his ankles, dating back to when he was at Alabama, and he can still feel &quot;residuals&quot;. This has led him to have to balance making big plays and protecting himself:“As a competitor, that’s always tough because decisions are made in split seconds. Whether I’m going to dive or slide or whatever that looks like to get a first down or try to manage the style of play, where ‘OK, is this one where I go for it? Do I or do I not?’ That’s kinda what I’m getting to with the split decisions.”Kickoff for the Jets-Dolphins game is at 7:15 pm ET on ESPN.