Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital after suffering head and neck injury vs. Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa hospitalized after suffering serious injury | Image Credit: NFL
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2022 10:14 PM EDT

For the second game in a row, Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa has suffered a scary injury. The quarterback slammed head first to the ground after a vicious sack by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou.

Tagovailoa stayed on the ground after the sack and looked discombobulated as the Dolphins' medical staff rushed to the field to check on their team's quarterback. He was later stretchered off-field. Watch the scary incident below:

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. https://t.co/D8S8eEbgda

Tagovaila was quickly ruled out of returning for the rest of the game and was taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati for further evaluations.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.

Dolphins' backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater came into the game and engineered a touchdown drive late in the second quarter as the half ended with the Bengals leading 14-12.

Tua Tagovailoa suffers second scary injury in five days

During the Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury that seemed destined to knock him out of the game.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano pushed Tagovailoa to the ground just as the quarterback launched a pass downfield. The quarterback struck his head on the ground and, after getting up, couldn't stay on his feet. Watch the incident below:

Oh no, scared for Tua right now, doesn't look good.https://t.co/iefLwI2PS6

Tagovailova was taken out of the game but returned to finish it and help the Dolphins continue their perfect start to the season.

A second head injury in five days is a scary prospect, but the news that the quarterback has movement in all his extremities is a significant relief.

