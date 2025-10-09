Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Insider reveals $212,400,000 QB's status vs. Chargers amid hip injury concerns

Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with hip and throwing thumb injuries ahead of the Week 6 matchup versus the LA Chargers. Despite the setback, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith expects the quarterback to start on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

NFL insider Joe Schad reported the news on Thursday.

“Not really anticipating anything on Sunday as far as the hindering of his performance,” Smith said, via The Palm Beach Post.

He added that the team isn’t concerned about Tagovailoa condition.

“He’s working through stuff for the week and we’re not overall concerned,” Smith said.

Smith didn’t specify how Tagovailoa sustained the injuries, but confirmed that his throwing ability could be impacted. However, he downplayed any major worries.

"Both of them are just part of when you’re playing quarterback there’s contact that comes," Smith said.

Tagovailoa, who signed a $212.4 million (according to Spotrac) contract extension in July 2024, is integral to Miami’s offense. The upcoming matchup against Justin Herbert and the Chargers is crucial, especially after the Dolphins’ collapse to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. They blew a 17-0 lead and suffered a 27-24 defeat.

Miami will look to Tagovailoa to steady the offense and bounce back in Week 6.

Tua Tagovailoa focused on turnaround as the Dolphins prepare for the Chargers clash

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed the media ahead of Sunday’s home game against the LA Chargers. He expressed his determination to help the team recover from its 1-4 start.

Tagovailoa has faced criticism during the rough opening stretch but said he’s learned to tune it out.

“I’m not on social media," Tagovailoa said on Wednesday. "I go home, I see my kids. Whether I throw five picks or five touchdowns, we win the game, we lose the game, I get to come home to my kids who are happy to see me every time.”

When asked about his relationship with fellow 2020 draft quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, Tagovailoa said they’ve moved on to different stages in life.

“Everyone’s in different stages in their lives," Tagovailoa said. "Some are married, some aren’t married, some dating supermodels. Haven’t really kept in contact with any of them.”

Tagovailoa highlighted the need to turn things around.

"We got to cut all of that out now and we got to start now if we want to make a run," Tagovailoa said.

His availability is a positive sign as Miami tries to avoid a 1-5 start.

