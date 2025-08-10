  • home icon
  Tua Tagovailoa makes bold claim on chemistry with Tyreek Hill 17 days after publicly calling out Dolphins WR

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 10, 2025 18:38 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa seems to be ok with Tyreek Hill again - Source: Getty

The relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill was rocked at the start of the year. Fresh after the Miami Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention, the wide receiver made harsh comments about the franchise, stating that "he was out" and would do what was best for his career.

Tagovailoa, rightfully, took offence to the comments. The Dolphins did not trade the wide receiver, and he later apologized for his words. However, a theme of the offseason was Hill stepping up as a leader and correcting his mistake from the end of the season.

Speaking with reporters during an interview at SiriusXM, for the first time during the offseason, the quarterback seemed to acknowledge that he and Tyreek Hill are in a good spot. Tagovailoa noted that there were conversations during the offseason, but he's now satisfied:

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, I think we're in a good spot. Yeah, I think we're in a really good spot. He knows what he said. He wishes he could've taken it back. You gotta see where he's coming as well. The frustration, where he's come from, obviously, in my position, injuries, so you gotta take everything into account, right? Can't just wash that away, gotta talk about that, but outside of that, we had a good amount of conversations, and having those conversations, I really like where we're at."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tagovailoa previously said that his relationship with Hill was a "work in progress"

It's likely that the two players found themselves repairing their relationship during camp. In late July, when Tua faced the same question when speaking to reporters, he had a much different tone regarding Hill's words at the end of the season:

"When you say something like that, you don't just come back with 'My bad.' You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself."

During Hill's best year, he had 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns playing with Tua Tagovailoa the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Although the pair orchestrated a fantastic duo, they were unable to convert this into a playoff win, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

