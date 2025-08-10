Tua Tagovailoa makes bold claim on chemistry with Tyreek Hill 17 days after publicly calling out Dolphins WR

The relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill was rocked at the start of the year. Fresh after the Miami Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention, the wide receiver made harsh comments about the franchise, stating that &quot;he was out&quot; and would do what was best for his career.Tagovailoa, rightfully, took offence to the comments. The Dolphins did not trade the wide receiver, and he later apologized for his words. However, a theme of the offseason was Hill stepping up as a leader and correcting his mistake from the end of the season.Speaking with reporters during an interview at SiriusXM, for the first time during the offseason, the quarterback seemed to acknowledge that he and Tyreek Hill are in a good spot. Tagovailoa noted that there were conversations during the offseason, but he's now satisfied:&quot;Yeah, I think we're in a good spot. Yeah, I think we're in a really good spot. He knows what he said. He wishes he could've taken it back. You gotta see where he's coming as well. The frustration, where he's come from, obviously, in my position, injuries, so you gotta take everything into account, right? Can't just wash that away, gotta talk about that, but outside of that, we had a good amount of conversations, and having those conversations, I really like where we're at.&quot;Tagovailoa previously said that his relationship with Hill was a &quot;work in progress&quot;It's likely that the two players found themselves repairing their relationship during camp. In late July, when Tua faced the same question when speaking to reporters, he had a much different tone regarding Hill's words at the end of the season:&quot;When you say something like that, you don't just come back with 'My bad.' You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself.&quot;During Hill's best year, he had 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns playing with Tua Tagovailoa the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Although the pair orchestrated a fantastic duo, they were unable to convert this into a playoff win, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.