Tua Tagovailoa makes feelings known as Zach Wilson faces heavy pressure behind struggling o-line in preseason game vs. Lions

Tua Tagovailoa voiced confidence in Zach Wilson after the Miami Dolphins’ backup quarterback absorbed heavy pressure during the preseason game against to Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Held out of the contest along with most starters, Tagovailoa watched from the sideline as Wilson directed Miami’s offense through an uneven first half.

He told CBS that Wilson’s ability to stick to his reads and progressions represented a step forward.

"Going through the process. Trusting his reads. Trusting his progressions. It's what we wanted to see," Tagovailoa said.

Zach Wilson, signed by Miami in March after a season in Denver, provided an early spark with his first touchdown in a Dolphins uniform.

On the opening drive, he connected with wideout Dee Eskridge inside the 10-yard line and Eskridge slipped past a defender with a hesitation move before diving toward the pylon.

The former Jets quarterback finished 13 of 21 for 131 yards in the first half. The numbers marked a jump from his Miami debut a week earlier, when he managed just 96 yards on limited work against Chicago.

Lions dominate at halftime despite Zach Wilson's performance

NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Zach Wilson’s efficiency came despite a shaky performance from Miami’s makeshift offensive line.

With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle among those resting, Miami leaned on reserves and rookies to fill the starting spots. They struggled to keep Detroit’s pass rush away from the pocket.

That weakness showed late in the second quarter. Wilson moved Miami across midfield before taking a drive-ending sack on fourth down, handing momentum to the Lions.

Detroit capitalized with two second-quarter touchdowns to erase an early deficit and control the game at halftime.

For Wilson, the preseason is an opportunity to reestablish himself after a rocky career with the New York Jets, who took him No. 2 in 2021. His three seasons there were defined by injuries, inconsistency and several benchings. A concussion truncated his 2023 season.

Coach Mike McDaniel has emphasized the preseason as a proving ground for depth and Saturday highlighted how much work remains for the unit beyond the starting five.

The Dolphins are still sorting through combinations, particularly at guard and right tackle as injuries and offseason departures reshaped the group.

