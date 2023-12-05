"Better than Taylor Swift" - Tua Tagovailoa playing "Tears in Heaven" on guitar during ManningCast leaves NFL fans stunned

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are in perfect rhythm as of late with a three-game winning streak. They have defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders to establish a 9-3 record. Aside from leading the AFC East, they are in striking distance of the conference’s top seed.

However, the Dolphins’ offense isn’t the only thing in sync for Tagovailoa at the moment. Instead, he dazzled football fans during the alternate broadcast of ESPN’s Week 13 Monday Night Football showdown with Eli and Peyton Manning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tua Tagovailoa strums an Eric Clapton classic

As the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals battled at Duval County, Tua Tagovailoa started playing Eric Clapton’s 1992 hit song “Tears In Heaven.” Peyton Manning tried adding comical lyrics to describe what happened during the game, which was already in the second quarter.

His younger brother, Eli Manning, pleaded for him to stop. However, Tagovailoa’s guitar playing caught the attention of one football fan who commented:

“Better than Taylor Swift”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user chimed in:

“That’s why he’s the goat”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Tua Tagovailoa’s guitar-playing skills.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When he’s not playing the guitar (and subtly showing a portion of his guitar collection) on ManningCast, Tua Tagovailoa facilitates the Dolphins' offense. Through 12 games, the former Alabama standout has 281 completions for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns, and a 70.1 completion percentage.

Tagovailoa ranks third in passing yards behind C.J. Stroud and Sam Howell. However, his efforts have helped Tyreek Hill lead the league with 1,481 receiving yards. The All-Pro wideout has a legitimate shot of being the first player in NFL history to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

More importantly, Tagovailoa has remained healthy throughout the 2023 NFL season. He missed four regular-season games last year after undergoing concussion protocol.

Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins clinch the AFC’s top seed?

The Miami Dolphins have a three-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. While they have a comfortable cushion in the division, the number seed in the AFC playoffs is still in play.

Miami currently owns the top seed at 9-3. However, the Baltimore Ravens have an identical record, while the Kansas City Chiefs are at 8-4. The Jaguars can also tie Miami and Baltimore with a victory over Cincinnati.

The Dolphins can retain the top seed by doing well in their last five games, four at home. They will face the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium before facing a tough three-game stretch.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, visit the Ravens the following week, and close the regular season against the Bills in Week 18.