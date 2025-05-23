Tua Tagovailoa's brother Taulia signs with Hamburg Sea Devils after failed Tiger-Cats stint

Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, inked a contract with the Hamburg Sea Devils, an European League of Football team, on Thursday. After Micah Leon suffered an injury during last weekend's Week 1 13–12 loss to the Madrid Bravos, the team signed the former Alabama and Maryland quarterback.

Moritz Maack, the Sea Devils' second-string quarterback, finished the game last Saturday and completed seven of nine passes for 53 yards. With Leon placed on injured reserve, Tagovailoa would now take his place as the team's new starting quarterback, according to the team's website.

Earlier this month, Tagovailoa was cut by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, making him a free agent who could sign with any team for nothing.

Tagovailoa featured in eight Tiger-Cats games in 2024, completing one pass for six yards and rushing three times for ten yards and one touchdown. The team declared he was not a fit for its system and cut him before training camp began.

A look at Taulia Tagovailoa's football journey

Taulia Tagovailoa completed 67 percent of his passes for 11,256 yards, 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 41 games over four seasons at the University of Maryland. He also added 206 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

He is Maryland's record holder in single-season touchdowns, completions, passing attempts, completion percentage and total offensive yards. Additionally, he was the Big Ten's passing leader at the end of his collegiate career.

Tagovailoa began his college career at the University of Alabama, where his brother, Tua Tagovailoa, was the starter and Mac Jones was the main backup. But he only played there for a year before moving to Maryland, where he played from 2020 to 2023.

Tagovailoa was not selected in the 2024 NFL draft following his time in college. The Seattle Seahawks invited him to try out at their minicamp, but following camp, the organization decided not to sign him.

His brother, Tua, was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has passed for 15,506 yards, 100 touchdowns and 44 interceptions in 64 games for Miami.

Taulia Tagovailoa now has the opportunity to relaunch his career with the Sea Devils this season.

