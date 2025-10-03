Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore, admits finding it hard to remain friends with NFL wives and GFs for multiple reasons

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore, opened up about her friendship with other NFL wives and girlfriends in an interesting Q&amp;A with fans on Instagram on Wednesday. One asked her how difficult it would be to &quot;maintain friendship&quot; with the other WAGs if they get traded to another team.In response, Gore provided a detailed answer. She called it a &quot;great question&quot; before answering it and acknowledged that it's &quot;tough&quot; because of their &quot;busy lifestyle.&quot;&quot;This can definitely be tough especially with such a busy lifestyle. Being intentional and checking in on your friends is super important! I feel like we are constantly sharing little pieces of our days and milestones of our babies so we feel connected and close,&quot; she wrote.Tua Tagovailoa's wife tagged Raheem Mostert's wife Devon and Quinton Bell’s fiancée Brooke Miranda and talked about her bonding with them.&quot;6 a.m. FaceTime calls with @brookelewiss &amp; @devonmostert are my favorite,&quot; Annah wrote.Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore /@annahtagovailoaTua Tagovailoa has been with the Miami Dolphins since he was selected by them in the first round of the 2020 draft. The Dolphins have had a tough start to the new season, losing their first three games before beating the New York Jets 27-21 in Week 4.Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore, joins the Dolphins ladies’ partyTua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore, joined her husband’s fellow teammates’ partners for a party ahead of the Miami Dolphins’ new season.She offered a glimpse of her Dolphins Ladies party in an Instagram post on Sept. 15 as she shared her excitement for the new season.&quot;Hosted the Dolphins girls and had an absolute blast! 💙🧡 So grateful for this amazing crew &amp; beyond excited for this season. Huge thanks to the incredible vendors who spoiled us with the sweetest gifts,&quot; Annah wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Dolphins Ladies enjoyed the in-house pajama party. They all dressed in comfortable outfits and had fun as their partners got ready for the new season. Annah Gore wore a red striped full-sleeve oversized shirt and matching pajamas for the outing.The Dolphins begun the season with a brutal loss against the Indianapolis Colts (33-8). In Week 2 against the New England Patriots, Tagovailoa was impressive, recording 315 yards in passing but couldn't help aver a 33-27 loss.They next lost to the Buffalo Bills (31-21) before beating the Jets. Next, the Dolphins play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.