  Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore shares rare picture of kids supporting QB at Dolphins camp

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore shares rare picture of kids supporting QB at Dolphins camp

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:09 GMT
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore (image credits: instagram/tuaman)

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore, shared an adorable picture on social media of their kids supporting the NFL star. The Miami quarterback is gearing up for his fifth season with the team, and he joined the Dolphins for training camp along with his teammates.

Miami linebacker Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke, shared a picture of Tagovailoa's kids on her Instagram account with a three-word caption.

"Watching their dada," Brooke wrote on Wednesday.

Gore reshared the picture on her Instagram story.

Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s wife Annah Gore shares rare picture of kids supporting QB at Dolphins camp/@annahtagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore shares rare picture of kids supporting QB at Dolphins camp/@annahtagovailoa

Tua and Annah have been blessed with two beautiful kids: a son named Ace and a daughter named Maisey. In the picture posted, the kids wore Dolphins jerseys with the name of the NFL star and the No. 1 on the back.

Tagovailoa and Co. had a decent season in 2024. They started the campaign with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, but struggled and lost three straight games. They won eight matchups last season but missed out on the playoffs.

Tagovailoa recorded 2,867 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. He and Miami are hoping to bounce back next season, which they'll start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife shares heartfelt message as couple celebrates the third anniversary

Annah Gore shared a few pictures of her and Tua Tagovailoa on Friday. The couple marked a milestone in their relationship and celebrated their third anniversary. She penned a sweet message for her husband in the caption.

"3 years, countless memories, and a forever to go. Happy anniversary, my love," Gore wrote.
Gore posted a beautiful picture posing with Tagovailoa in the first slide. They wore matching white outfits and posed standing side by side. In the next slide, she uploaded a photo of them enjoying a candlelight dinner on a yacht.

Tagovailoa and Gore tied the knot in July 2022 in a secret ceremony in Florida ahead of the start of training camp.

