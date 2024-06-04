Tua Tagovailoa sheds lights on impact of Jared Goff's $212,000,000 extension on Dolphins QB's contract negotiations

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tua Tagovailoa sheds light on impact of Jared Goff's $212,000,000 extension on Dolphins QB's contract negotiations

Tua Tagovailoa sheds light on impact of Jared Goff's $212,000,000 extension on Dolphins QB's contract negotiations

By Santosh Kumar
Modified Jun 05, 2024 02:09 GMT
Tua Tagovailoa sheds lights on impact of Jared Goff
Tua Tagovailoa sheds lights on impact of Jared Goff's $212,000,000 extension on Dolphins QB's contract negotiations

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is confident that his camp and the team will agree to a contract extension before the start of the 2024 NFL season. But what will be the ballpark for the Dolphins QB?

The Detroit Lions and Jared Goff recently agreed on a four-year $212 million extension, with an annual salary of $53 million. Tua is well aware of this. He is also aware of the quarterbacks getting paid.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins QB spoke to the reporters after the team's first mandatory minicamp. [1:31]

The market is the market," Tagovailoa said when asked if Jared Goff's $53 million AAV sets a benchmark for his negotiations. "If we didn't have a market, then none of that would matter. [It'd] just be an organizational thing, you know, didn't matter if that guy got paid that because it's up to the organization."
also-read-trending Trending

Tagovailoa added that he is not concerned about his contract situation.

"I'm not blind to people that are in my position that are getting paid. Am I concerned about it? I'm not concerned about it. But there's a lot of discussion, that we've had. We just are trying to move that thing into the right direction where we can both be happy."

Spotrac projected Tua Tagovailoa's market value at $49.6 million AAV. A new contract will make him the highest-paid player in Dolphins history.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have made 'a lot of progress' on contract negotiations

In February, earlier this year, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said that the team would like to have the quarterback for the long term and would like to get a deal done.

"We've been in communication since the offseason began," Grier said. "Our goal is to try and get something done."

On Tuesday, Tua Tagovailoa said to reporters that there has been a lot of progress on the contract negotiations.

"I think there's been a lot of progress at this point, from where we started there's been a lot of progress," he said. "You can ask the other question of, 'Why aren't we seeing an agreement?' Well, that's the tough part about it. That's why it's business."

In 2023, Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards (4,624) and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. If the Dolphins and the QB fail to agree on a deal before the start of the regular season, Tagovailoa will play on his fifth-year option. He will earn $23.1 million in 2024 and hit the open market next offsesaon.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी