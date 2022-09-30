Watch: Tua Tagovailoa slammed to ground for second week in a row, enters concussion protocol 

For the second consecutive week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa endured a nasty hit that sent him to the tunnel.

Unlike the hit suffered last week against Buffalo Bills' linebacker Matt Milano, Tagovailoa wasn't able to get up and walk away. Instead, he was loaded up on a stretcher and carted off the field, where he will be further evaluated by medical personnel.

Knowing Tua Tagovailoa was on the team's injury report this week, Miami added a third quarterback to the active roster.

Tagovailoa was 8-for-14 with 110 yards and an interception prior to his injury. Teddy Bridgewater will close out the game for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa shouldn't have been on the field in the first place

The hit Tagovailoa took as the half came to an end against the Bills was no minor deal. The quarterback instantly headed into the tunnel to be evaluated. Shortly after, the team announced their QB1 had a head injury.

The Dolphins were so concerned with Tagovailoa's injury against the Bills that the team went ahead and added another quarterback to its roster prior to this week's contest. All-in-all, Tagovailoa shouldn't have been out there in the first place.

In all likelihood, this spells the end of the season for the former first-round pick.

Tagovailoa, selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, totaled 925 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns through his three games of the season.

The Alabama alum earned a 77.5 PFF grade on the year prior to this Thursday's contest kicking off.

The NFLPA is already investigating Miami's possible misuse of the concussion protocol following Tua Tagovailoa's head injury against Buffalo. This could only make things worse for the 'Fins.

