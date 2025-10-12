  • home icon
  • "Tua Tagovailoa is TERRIBLE ": NFL fans react as Dolphins QB gets booed after throwing second INT vs. Chargers

By Nishant
Published Oct 12, 2025 19:58 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (image credit: IMAGN)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was booed by fans at Hard Rock Stadium after throwing his second interception against the LA Chargers on Sunday. The pick, a read by Chargers cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste on a pass intended for De'Von Achane, gave LA possession at the Miami 37-yard line.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted the clip on his X account.

Dolphins journalist Joe Schad reported the boos after Tagovailoa's second interception.

"Boos at Hard Rock Stadium as Tua Tagovailoa is intercepted for a second time," Schad tweeted.
Fans did not hold back with their criticism.

"Tua Tagovailoa is TERRIBLE," a fan wrote.
"At least he can see his family after," another fan wrote.
"And the play right before that third and nine they throw behind the line of scrimmage and lose five yards. I can't believe they're going to wait for the offseason to start making changes. That means we get to suffer all next season with the same bullsh*t," a fan said.
"That pass play needs the recover to sit down in the zone, or else the receiver will get destroyed by the safety. If Tua leads Achane over the middle, Achane would have taken a hard hit. The question is, was Tua late on throwing the ball and should he have thrown it at all?" one fan commented.
"Can’t imagine how many turnovers Tua would lead the NFL with during these past years if he didn’t miss so many games. He’s been 2nd in most turnovers in spite of all the missed games," a fan said.
"Who will be blamed for that last Tua pick by his apologists? He had plenty of time. Bad throw. Bad read. #PhinsUp," another fan tweeted.
Miami struggled offensively, with a mismanaged third-and-9 play that lost five yards. Its running game saw limited success, although Achane broke a 49-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, giving the team an early lead.

Tua Tagovailoa's consistently underwheling performance

In the Miami Dolphins' first five games of the season, Tua Tagovailoa recorded 1,008 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. His completion rate stands at 70.7%, ranking 16th among quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, including a 46-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle. However, despite his efforts, the Dolphins lost 27-24, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.

